Fix your MacBook yourself from the comfort of your home

For anyone who’s needed to repair an electronic device, running out to a store to get assistance can feel like a big waste of time. However, Apple is expanding its Self-Service Repair Program so MacBook owners can repair their laptops themselves.

The service is still relatively new, and many users have questions about it. With the recent expansion introducing MacBook support, now is a great time to consider getting one if you want the option of fixing your laptop yourself if one day something isn’t working right. In this article: MacBook Air 13.3-inch, MacBook Pro 14.2-inch and MacBook Pro 16.2 inch.

What to know about the Self-Service Repair program

It started with the iPhone

The Apple Self-Service Repair program launched in April 2022 and lets iPhone owners repair their phones themselves. The program supports the most recent models in the iPhone 12 and 13 series and is intended to help tech-savvy iPhone owners avoid going to the Apple Store for repair services.

Introducing MacBook repairs

Apple expanded the program on August 23 to allow MacBook owners to use the service to repair their laptops. However, not all MacBooks are supported, but those with one of the following four models can look into fixing their notebook themselves should anything go awry:

2020 MacBook Air M1

2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch M1

2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch

2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch

Can you fix a laptop yourself?

Before looking into the Apple Self-Service Program, it’s best to ask yourself if you have the skills, knowledge and time to fix a laptop, as the program is intended for those with experience repairing electronic devices.

Although it may not seem overly complicated based on the instructions, it can be overwhelming if you’ve never done it before. Also, while you’ll save yourself a trip to the Apple Store, you may spend more time investigating your laptop’s issue, and it may take longer than you’d like to fix it yourself.

How the Apple Self-Service Program Works

Find the correct repair manual

If you’ve decided you want to fix your MacBook yourself, you first need to get the correct manual for your laptop, which you can find on Apple’s website. Read through the manual to identify what needs repairing and which parts and tools you’ll need to fix it.

Order the necessary parts and tools

Once you know what needs fixing on your MacBook, you’ll need to get the genuine parts, tools and materials directly from the Self-Service Repair Store to repair it. You’ll need the manual ID, your device’s serial number or International Mobile Equipment Identity to order parts and tools.

Fix your MacBook

After you receive the tools and parts in the mail, you can start repairing your MacBook. It’s crucial to follow the manual’s instructions closely to ensure a successful repair and, if necessary, initiate a system configuration at the end.

Return tools and replaced parts

Rather than tossing any replaced and damaged parts in the trash, it’s best to dispose of them by sending them back to Apple along with any rented tools or parts, where they can be recycled or refurbished. Also, Apple sometimes credits customers for returning certain replaced or damaged parts, but you’ll have to contact the Self-Service Repair Store for more information about your repair.

FAQ

Q. How does it cost to rent tools?

A. A rental kit costs $49 and lets users hold onto them for one week. Also, there are no additional shipping fees.

Q. Are there any penalty fees if a rental kit isn’t returned?

A. You could potentially be charged up to $1,000 for an active authorized fee of up to $1,000 if you don’t return the kit or if you send it back with any missing parts or tools.

Best Apple notebooks and accessories

Best MacBook Air notebooks

MacBook Air 13.3-inch

The MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch retina display is Apple’s most portable notebook and offers 18 hours of battery life. It has a fanless design for silent operation, a high-performance 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU for super-fast integrated graphics.

Sold by Amazon

MacBook Air 13.6-inch

This MacBook Air has a slightly larger screen than the base model but has an even thinner and lightweight build. It has an M2 chip that significantly boosts speed and power efficiency over the M1 chip.

Sold by Amazon

Best MacBook Pro notebooks

MacBook Pro 13-inch

This MacBook has a more robust build than the MacBook Air but offers improved battery life, lasting up to 20 hours on a full charge. It supports 24GB of unified memory and has an active cooling system for maintaining high performance.

Sold by Amazon

MacBook Pro 14.2-inch

This MacBook has a stunning 14.2-inch liquid retina XDR display and is loaded with a fast M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. It offers advanced graphics performance up to 13 times faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Sold by Amazon

MacBook Pro 16.2 inch

This high-end laptop lasts up to 21 hours on a full charge and is designed to run high-powered software with elite performance and speed. It has a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU offering four times faster performance for graphics-intensive programs.

Sold by Amazon

Best MacBook accessories

35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter

This compact power adapter has folding prongs and lets you charge two devices simultaneously. It works best with the MacBook Air but can also be used to power up an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Magic Mouse

This wireless mouse has a smooth multi-touch surface that lets you swipe back and forth effortlessly between web pages and scroll through documents. It comes with a USB-C to Lightning charging cable, and the battery lasts up to a month on a full charge.

Sold by Amazon

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB Portable External Hard Drive

This external hard drive is excellent for those looking for an affordable storage upgrade. It has built-in password protection and a rugged build that offers shock protection up to four feet and dust and water resistance.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.