Which ‘Frozen’ karaoke machine is best?

If your child loves any of the “Frozen” movies, they likely love to sing the movies’ songs. A “Frozen”-themed karaoke machine can be just the thing to help your child enjoy the songs over and over again. Though they differ by model, “Frozen” karaoke machines tend to have similar features, mostly including decorative elements from the movies, built-in speakers, a microphone and the ability to play music.

The eKids “Frozen” Karaoke Machine is a great pick, offering all the basics your child needs to get started.

What to know before you buy a ‘Frozen’ karaoke machine

Recipient

Considering the preferences of the machine’s recipient is a great place to start. The best “Frozen” toys are usually based on individual preference, so choosing a karaoke machine that includes all desired features is key. Still, most “Frozen” karaoke machines include the same few basic singing and listening features, so it’s hard to go wrong. Make sure to ask the recipient which characters from the “Frozen” movies are their favorites so you can find a machine that includes decorations of those characters.

‘Frozen’ boombox vs. ‘Frozen’ microphone

One of the main differences between different “Frozen” karaoke machines is whether they include a boombox stereo or just a microphone. While machines with a stereo will almost always include a microphone, many karaoke microphones are also sold on their own with built-in speakers — often at a slightly lower price.

Bluetooth vs. 3.5-millimeter input

Another thing to consider when buying a “Frozen” karaoke machine is the preferred audio source. While many higher-end karaoke machines and microphones will feature Bluetooth connectivity, other models may use a 3.5-millimeter input, often called a headphone jack, aux cable or 1/8-inch input. Still, other models may include songs from the movies built into the unit, though the use of outside devices also lets the user sing karaoke to more than just “Frozen” songs.

What to look for in a quality ‘Frozen’ karaoke machine

Quality audio

Ultimately, the most important factor in a “Frozen” karaoke machine is how the audio sounds, both for the songs themselves and the vocals. Karaoke microphones may not have as good sound quality as karaoke machines with a stereo. However, models with a stereo may also be more expensive.

‘Frozen’ characters and decorations

If your gift’s recipient prefers certain “Frozen” characters or decoration styles, it may be worth considering what designs are on different models of karaoke machines. While most “Frozen” karaoke machines will at least include Elsa and Anna, others may include larger parts of the cast or specific characters. Many units will also feature icicle decorations and other wintry looks.

Lights and other features

Many “Frozen” karaoke machines include lights, as well as other features like recording, voice modes and more. For some, lights can help make the experience more immersive and exciting, though most “Frozen” karaoke machines will include some sort of light feature.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Frozen’ karaoke machines

There are only a few “Frozen” karaoke machines out there. With higher-quality models typically bearing more features, they range widely in price. Some cheap “Frozen” karaoke machines may cost as low as $12, while the typical model will usually range from $20-$50.

Frozen karaoke machine FAQ

Where can you find a ‘Frozen’ karaoke machine’s manual?

A. While most manuals will simply come in the box, you may also be able to find replacement manuals by contacting the manufacturer directly or by searching online. Either way, manuals can be useful since karaoke machines often include a number of different buttons and functions.

Will a ‘Frozen’ karaoke microphone work, or do I need the whole karaoke machine?

A. While “Frozen” karaoke microphones will usually also include built-in speakers, karaoke machines with stereos will usually sound better and may even offer more features.

What’s the best ‘Frozen’ karaoke machine to buy?

Top ‘Frozen’ karaoke machine

eKids Disney “Frozen” Karaoke Machine with Microphone and Light Up Boom Box

What you need to know: This affordable machine features a beautiful ice design that lights up while you sing, and it includes a 3.5-millimeter input for connecting devices.

What you’ll love: Along with its beautiful design and aux cable input, this “Frozen” karaoke machine also includes the song “Into The Unknown” built into the unit. It also includes a working microphone for karaoke that simply takes three AA batteries to work.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include Bluetooth like some other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Frozen’ karaoke machine for the money

eKids Disney Microphone with Built-In “Frozen” Bluetooth Karaoke Machine

What you need to know: Those on a budget will love this simple karaoke microphone, which includes built-in speakers, Bluetooth compatibility and working lights.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most affordable “Frozen” karaoke machines on the market, and it easily connects to Bluetooth devices for simple music playback. In addition, this microphone works well with Google Assistant and Siri.

What you should consider: The audio isn’t as high-quality as on models with a stereo included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

eKids Disney “Frozen 2” Karaoke Machine with Bluetooth and Recording Features

What you need to know: This premium karaoke machine features upgrades like Bluetooth compatibility and the ability to record and save tracks using a USB port.

What you’ll love: For those that can afford to pay more, this machine includes a built-in stereo and microphone with the ability to record and connect to Bluetooth, and it features light-up LED lights. Users can also recharge the unit using a USB charging cable.

What you should consider: Despite the extra features, some buyers found this “Frozen” karaoke machine to be a bit more expensive than they were hoping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.