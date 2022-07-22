Bose desktop speakers

Whether you need speakers to plug into your desktop computer in your home office or you want to bypass your built-in laptop speakers with higher quality alternatives, desktop speakers are the answer. Famous for the Bose sound quality, Bose desktop speakers are a decent choice of desktop speakers, with mid-range and high-end options available.

Yet, are Bose desktop speakers worth it? Of course, what’s worth it for some people is a waste of money for others, so it’s hard to say definitively. However, anyone looking for top-notch desktop speakers should certainly take a closer look at Bose’s offerings and decide for themselves.

Are desktop speakers the same as hi-fi speakers?

Desktop speakers aren’t strictly the same thing as hi-fi speakers although some can double for use as both.

Desktop speakers are also known as multimedia speakers or computer speakers and are primarily designed for use with computers. Originally, they were used to plug into desktop computers, as these don’t have built-in speakers, but as desktops become less popular, they’re commonly used with laptops to bypass subpar built-in speakers. They’re easy to connect to your computer via a USB cable or aux cable. For more information, see the full guide to desktop speakers at BestReviews.

Hi-fi speakers — or bookshelf speakers — are generally passive speakers that must be paired with an amp or receiver as part of a hi-fi system. As a result, they’re more complicated to set up as you have to use speaker wire to hook them up to the amp or receiver.

If you already have a decent amp, hi-fi speakers are what you need. Desktop speakers are best paired with desktop computers and laptops, though some also work with tablets and phones.

Features of Bose desktop speakers

Now that you know the difference between desktop speakers and hi-fi speakers, you might be wondering if Bose desktop speakers are worth it. Bose is known for its sound quality, and its desktop speakers don’t disappoint. Still, whether or not they’re worth it will depend on what you want from your speakers and how much you intend to use them. Learning some of the features of Bose desktop speakers might help you to decide.

Easy installation

If you’re worried about setting up your new desktop speakers, this shouldn’t be an issue with any of the models from Bose, as they’re extremely simple to install. It should only take a couple of minutes, and anyone who’s even moderately tech-savvy won’t even need to consult the instruction manual. Effectively, all you need to do is connect both speakers to one another using one included cable and then connect one of the speakers to your computer using another included cable.

TrueSpace digital processing

Bose has its own patented digital signal processing system known as TrueSpace built into its desktop speakers. You don’t need to know the intricacies of digital signal processing to appreciate what it does. All this means is that the speakers contain digital processing circuitry that is capable of creating a sense of space and direction in audio that you’re listening to. The circuitry uses an algorithm that makes audio feel natural and as though it’s coming at you from all directions. Ultimately, this helps create an immersive feel to audio that improves the listening experience.

Aux input

With Bose desktop speakers, you have an aux jack to attach your computer to the speakers alongside an additional aux input. You can use this secondary aux input to plug in an additional device and listen to audio from it. As such, you could plug your tablet into the speakers to get better sound quality while you’re watching a movie or YouTube video, or you could play music from your phone, which is a great alternative to using a Bluetooth speaker.

Low end

Bose desktop speakers have impressive low-end for speakers that don’t come with a subwoofer. If you like to listen to bass-heavy music or watch action movies with rumbling explosions, you’ll be impressed with the sound from these speakers compared with cheaper computer speakers or your laptop’s built-in speakers.

Are Bose desktop speakers worth it?

Bose desktop speakers are on the higher end of the price spectrum, so are they worth the money? For some people, Bose desktop speakers are absolutely worth it, while for others, they’re not the best option. If you’re looking for exceptional sound quality, it’s worth splashing out on Bose desktop speakers. On the other hand, if you just want some basic speakers for your desktop computer and aren’t that fussed about audio quality, cheaper options will get the job done.

Best Bose desktop speakers

Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers

These reasonably priced desktop speakers from Bose have excellent clarity and well-balanced sound, including decent bass. They’re extremely easy to set up and use with an aux input that allows you to listen to audio from your phone or tablet as well as your computer.

Where to buy: Sold by Dell

Bose Companion 20 Multimedia Speaker System

A higher-end offering, these speakers are incredible for anyone who regularly uses their computer for audio but may be too pricey for occasional use. The control pod makes using them simple, while their sound quality is even more impressive than their cheaper counterparts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alternatives to Bose desktop speakers

Logitech Jack Compact Laptop Speakers

If you’re looking for cheap desktop speakers for casual use, these are a good choice. They’ll improve on the sound quality from your average laptop speakers, but they’re nothing to write home about — though sometimes that’s all you need.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Audioengine A2+ Plus Wireless and Desktop Monitor Speakers

A versatile choice for anyone looking for high-end audio of a similar quality to Bose. Not only do these speakers work like desktop speakers, but they also double as Bluetooth speakers for playing music wirelessly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

