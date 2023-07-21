Which items do you need to make your campsite feel like home best?

Spending a weekend in the woods can help you relax, unwind and connect with nature. Still, without common comforts and luxuries, your tent and campsite often don’t have the same cozy feel as your home. There are plenty of ways to make your outdoor experience more comfortable and homey. From air mattresses to portable speakers, every camper can benefit from a few items that enhance a wilderness getaway.

Best ways to make your campsite feel cozy

Give yourself enough space

Tents tend to feel cramped, especially when sharing them with several other people. By choosing a tent with more interior space, you can give yourself more room to spread out. You may even have the opportunity to set up a designated sleeping area and living space within the tent itself.

Coleman Montana 8-Person Tent

This large Coleman tent uses a quick setup system and has the space to fit three queen-sized air mattresses. It provides enough room for multiple campers or extra space to relax or store gear. The hinged door also adds another element of home, making it easy to come and go.

Use an air mattress

The quality of sleep isn’t always the best when sleeping outdoors, especially for those new to camping. Investing in a waterproof air mattress can improve your sleep while making your tent feel more like a home away from home.

Coleman Queen Air Mattress

At 18 inches high, this comfortable air mattress keeps you elevated and off the cold ground. Lightweight and easy to transport, this air bed sports a dual-sealed valve for durable leak protection.

Hang some lights

Some portable string lights can help create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Whether you plan to use them in your tent or strung around your campsite, they can help you bring the cozy feeling to the outdoors.

Brightech Ambience Pro USB-Powered String Lights

These LED lights are waterproof and shatterproof, so you can hang them wherever and whenever you want. Simply plug this 24-foot strand into a portable power bank or charger and enjoy the comforting ambient glow.

Put down a rug

A simple rug can completely change the feel of a campsite, giving you a space to sit, lay, cook, read or practice yoga.

Reversible Mats Outdoor Camping Rug

This packable, outdoor-themed camping rug has a UV coat to prevent sun damage and is easy to clean after an extended period outside. The 6-by-9-foot design fits nicely inside some larger tents, or as a makeshift patio space.

Bring a warm blanket

Wrapping yourself in a soft blanket on a chilly morning or while sitting around a campfire can make you feel at ease. You can bring your favorite blanket from home, but having a packable and weather-resistant camping option is easier.

Set up a table

A camping table not only gives you a place to eat your meals, but you can also use it to play board games, prepare your food or set your drinks.

Trekology Portable Camping Table

With different sizes to choose from, this portable camping table is the perfect addition to an outdoor setup or as a way to spruce up the inside of a tent. Plus, the aluminum tabletop and metal frame are built to withstand the elements.

Relax in a chair

Sitting on a stump or picnic bench is charmingly rustic. But having a comfortable camping chair to relax in at the end of a long day can make a campsite feel more like home.

Listen to music

Playing your favorite songs or listening to some calming background music can transform a campsite into a temporary home. As long as you aren’t disturbing other campers nearby, a Bluetooth speaker is a perfect addition to anyone’s camping setup.

Have a home-cooked meal

Roasting over an open fire is a fun way to cook certain foods, but for a more elaborate meal, invest in a convenient camp stove.

Coleman Triton+ Gas Camping Stove

This two-burner stove lets you make any of your favorite dishes while far away from your kitchen. The windshields on both sides of the stove provide for consistent heat and flames even in less-than-ideal conditions. Cleaning is a breeze with the rust-resistant aluminum cooktop.

Plan a movie night

Portable mini projectors allow you to bring the full movie experience to the outdoors. Once the sun sets, a projector can turn your campsite into an on-the-go theater.

Anker Nebula Capsule Mini Projector

Being approximately the same size as a soda can means you can take this wireless projector with you anywhere you go. Both kids and adult campers appreciate the high-quality, built-in speaker and display size up to 100 inches. You may also want to consider using a projector screen for HD quality.

