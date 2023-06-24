Top sectionals for saving space in the living room

For lounging around in the living room, it’s difficult to beat a sectional. These sofas allow you to put your feet up without having to use an ottoman. Since they take up more room than a traditional sofa, not all sectionals are ideal for small living rooms. If you’re looking to save room, a small chaise sectional designed for compact spaces is a must.

Choose your orientation

Sectionals come in a variety of forms, many of which are bulky and take up a significant amount of space in some living rooms. For the purpose of small spaces, the chaise sectional is your best bet. These sofas have a classic L-shape with a left-facing or right-facing chaise. Modular sectionals feature a reversible chaise that can be rearranged to be either left-facing or right-facing.

Narrow down the fabric

Selecting the right upholstery is important for you to get the most use out of your sectional. If you have children or pets, cotton fabric can be easily washed. Durable fabrics including cotton, corduroy and microfiber (a type of polyester) are good options. Microfiber is especially popular, as it resists fading, water damage, and stains. High-end fabrics such as leather, wool, velvet, and suede have a luxurious look and feel to them, but they’re pricey, more delicate and require more upkeep.

Keep frame material in mind

Sofas are typically constructed using either a wood or metal frame. The highest quality wood sofa frames are made of dense, kiln-dried hardwoods such as maple, walnut, oak and ash. Cheaper, softer woods are more susceptible to warping and breaking. Sofas with an iron or steel frame will last longer compared to wood frames.

Pick a color

The first thing to consider is whether you want the sofa to act as an accent in the room or to blend in with surrounding furniture and decor. Keep in mind that sofas that are the same color as flooring or carpeting might look as if they’ve disappeared into the floor. Similarly, if there are too many pieces of furniture in neutral colors, it can make the room appear washed out and monotonous.

To solve these problems, pair your sofa with flooring or a rug in a contrasting color. Throw pillows and throw blankets can liven up the color scheme and make the sofa stand out more. Be aware that dark fabrics are more likely to fade in the sun. It’s easier to see stains and wear with a light-colored sofa, but the fabric is less likely to fade over time.

Comfort and support

To get a sense of how comfortable a sofa will be, note the thickness of the armrests, how much padding they have and whether the sectional reclines. Some models even have convenient drink holders. If you want a soft, plush sofa, look for options with thick cushions made of down or feathers. Taller, more angled back pillows and foam or latex cushions typically make for the most supportive sofas. These cushion materials usually mean the sofa is medium-firm or firm.

Best budget small sectionals

Rivet Revolve Reversible Sectional

This inexpensive sofa’s detachable ottoman converts it to a left-facing or right-facing orientation. It has a sleek, modern look to it with a hardwood frame, solid beech legs and a polyester cover. This version comes in denim blue, gray, forest green, off-white and dark gray. There are also three options in faux leather, and all models require assembly.

Sold by Amazon

Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa

This affordable and versatile sofa has a detachable ottoman, allowing for a left-facing or right-facing orientation. With a modern and relatively bulky look, the sectional has a removable polyester cover and a wood frame. It comes unassembled in beige and three different shades of gray.

Sold by Amazon

Muzz Sectional Sofa with Movable Ottoman

Another bargain buy, this sectional’s ottoman boasts useful storage and can be oriented to the left or right. The linen upholstery is not as durable as other options, while the solid eucalyptus frame is both sustainable and hardy. This modern sofa comes in beige, dark gray and light gray. It requires assembly.

Sold by Walmart

Best midrange small sectionals

Red Barrel Studio Jasyra Sectional

This compact sectional has a cozy and contemporary look to it, especially with the two included throw pillows. The reversible ottoman allows for left- or right-sided placement. With a solid wood frame and removable polyester cushions, this sofa comes in red, dark blue and black. Assembly is required.

Sold by Wayfair

AllModern Geo Reversible Sectional

This contemporary velvet sofa has a left-facing chaise, solid rubberwood frame and two toss pillows. The tufted bottom cushions give it a more distinctive look. The cushions are reversible with removable covers, available in 21 different colors.

Sold by AllModern

Burrow Sectional Lounger

With this sleek little sectional, you can sink deep into the pleasantly plush, overstuffed cushions. It features a reversible ottoman and a sturdy frame made of sustainable hardwoods. The polyester cushioning comes in four colors and there are three different leg finishes to choose from. This sectional also comes in two leather versions, and all options require assembly.

Sold by Burrow

Best high-end small sectionals

West Elm Remi Modular Sectional

This sectional’s legless, boxy look and single arm make it an attractive, ultramodern option. The modular design means it can be oriented to be left-facing or right-facing. The memory foam cushions are plush and seriously comfy. This sofa has a solid pine and engineered wood frame. It’s highly customizable with an impressive 113 fabric and color options.

Sold by West Elm

Pottery Barn Buchanan Sofa with Reversible Chaise

This contemporary sofa is a bit bulky but still compact. The reversible ottoman allows for a left-facing or right-facing orientation. The cushions are on the firmer side and offer great support. The sofa is available in 64 fabric and color options.

Sold by Pottery Barn

Sundays Movie Night Modular Sectional

This may be one of the most comfortable sofas you ever sit on. With deep, pillowy cushions and two throw pillows, it’s perfect for nights in streaming your favorite shows. It features a solid wood frame and removable, reversible cushions in a signature stain-resistant fabric. Available in nine neutral colors, this low and boxy modular sofa is one of the nicest options around.

Sold by Sundays

