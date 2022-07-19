With more than 3,000 species, mosquitoes can be found on every continent except Antarctica.

How to keep mosquitoes away

The warm summer months signal the return of one of the most despised pests –– the mosquito. While mosquito bites are undeniably annoying and even painful at times, these pesky insects can also transmit dangerous diseases to humans. That is why it is increasingly important to protect yourself and others from itchy bites.

Several effective methods can help prevent being swarmed by mosquitoes, whether you’re relaxing around your home or spending time outdoors during the morning and evening hours. From insect traps to netting to beneficial plants and flowers, a combination of these solutions can help lead to a bite-free summer.

What attracts mosquitoes?

While it may not be practical to completely avoid all of these scenarios, trying your best to reduce and minimize attractors can be highly beneficial.

Standing water

It has long been known that shallow standing water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, as their larvae need the water to grow and survive. Therefore, if your home has planters, birdbaths, gutters or any other places where stagnant water can collect, it is best to empty and clean them often to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs and multiplying.

Tallgrass or bushes

Tallgrass, damp leaves or cool shrubs can attract mosquitoes during the heat of the day as they attempt to escape the hot sun. By keeping your yard or outdoor areas tidy, you can cut down on the number of mosquitoes attracted to your home.

Sweat and heat

Have you ever noticed that mosquitoes seem to be drawn to your skin after a run, hike or other forms of outdoor exercise? This is because the moisture from your sweat, the heat produced from your body and the buildup of lactic acid are major attractors for them. Avoid spending prolonged periods outdoors in the early morning or late evening if you want to minimize your interactions with mosquitoes.

Carbon dioxide

Every time we breathe, we release carbon dioxide into the air. When exercising or exerting ourselves, we tend to breathe heavier, releasing more carbon dioxide. Mosquitoes are drawn towards areas with increased CO2, which is why reducing strenuous activity during peak mosquito hours can help prevent bites.

Specific fragrances, food and drinks

People who wear floral-scented perfume and cologne, or even those who use scented soap and body wash, can actually attract mosquitoes. In addition, eating sweet or salty foods as well as drinking alcohol is associated with a potential increase in mosquito bites. However, some foods, such as garlic and onion, have been shown to help repel mosquitoes.

Clothing color

Whenever possible, wear light-colored clothing as it is less likely to attract these pests. Darker and bolder colors allow them to more easily see your shape, letting them zero in on their next meal.

While thinking of getting rid of mosquitoes in the easiest and fastest way possible, check out the mosquito killers buying guide from BestReviews.

Top 10 ways to avoid mosquito bites

Use a fan

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan

A reliable way to repel mosquitoes when trying to spend a relaxing evening outdoors is to create a breeze. By using an outdoor fan, like this oscillating tower fan, you can not only keep yourself cool but also create enough airflow to keep the bugs at bay. The weather-resistant design also makes it safe to use in a variety of conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Buy a bug zapper

Aoliger Mosquito Zapper

Bug zappers may not be the most aesthetically appealing option for a patio, porch or yard, but they can get the job done. This electric zapper is a budget-friendly option with a powerful 4,200-volt electric grid, offering plenty of outdoor protection.

Sold by Amazon

Set up insect traps

Dynatrap DT1050 Insect Trap

Though similar to bug zappers, insect traps are significantly quieter, using a UV light and fan to trap mosquitoes inside. This insect trap has an impressive ½-acre coverage zone to silently and effortlessly rid the area of mosquitoes and other biting insects. The removable cage makes for easy cleanup and won’t leave the ground littered with dead bugs.

Sold by Amazon

Change your lighting

BlueX Yellow LED Bug Light Bulbs

Outdoor lighting matters when it comes to repelling insects. Studies have shown that mosquitoes are less likely to be attracted to LED lighting, especially ones with a yellow glow. However, this two-pack of yellow-light bulbs can turn your outdoor area from a bug magnet into a mosquito-free zone.

Sold by Amazon

Burn a citronella candle

Repel Insect Repellent Candle

Citronella candles aren’t necessarily the most foolproof mosquito repellent option, but they can definitely be effective, especially when used alongside other prevention methods. This insect repellent candle has a 40-hour burn time and can be used on a deck, patio or while sitting around a campsite.

Sold by Amazon

Wear a mosquito net

Ben’s Head Net for Insect Protection

Wearing a mosquito net isn’t the most fashionable option, but it can keep you well protected. While mosquito nets may not be needed at home or around your neighborhood, when camping or hiking in mosquito-infested woods, they can be a lifesaver. This Ben’s model uses fine mesh to keep bugs out without reducing your visibility.

Sold by Amazon

Plant certain flowers

Gaea’s Blessing Seeds – English Lavender Seeds

Some flowers may indeed attract mosquitoes, but others do a good job at keeping them far away. Consider planting flowers such as lavender or marigolds, which have distinct scents and oils unfavorable to mosquitoes. Other common mosquito repellent plants include lemon balm, citronella grass, catnip, rosemary and more.

Sold by Amazon

Utilize mosquito dunks

Summit Mosquito Dungs

Not everyone has heard of mosquito dunks, but those living near areas of standing water may want to look into this convenient solution. Mosquito dunks are designed to be placed directly in water in order to kill mosquito larvae before they reach the adult stage. Safe for use around fish and other aquatic life, these small circular repellents are unique and effective.

Sold by Amazon

Grab the bug spray

Sawyer Products Picaridin 20 Percent Insect Repellent

When all else fails, sometimes the best solution is to simply apply some bug spray. This fragrance-free topical insect repellent with 20 percent Picaridin is a great and effective alternative to sprays containing DEET. Though, for those times when nothing seems to be working against the most voracious biters, this Ben’s 100 maximum formula spray can do the trick.

Sold by Amazon

Prevent the itch

After Bite Itch Eraser

Even when we do our best to prevent bites, there are bound to be the occasional mosquitoes that just can’t be deterred. In the event that you get bit, After Bite Itch Eraser can reduce and soothe the annoying, painful and bothersome side effects.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.