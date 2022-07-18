Beach cover-ups can protect you from the sun’s harmful rays and prolong the life of your swimsuit.

Which beach cover-up is best?

A beach cover-up provides comfort, protection from the sun and an added element of style to your summer. You can even wear some cover-ups from the beach to a casual dinner. If you are looking for one that looks great and keeps your skin shielded from the sun, the Yincro Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover-Up is the best.

What to know before you buy a beach cover-up

Fabric

Cover-ups come in cotton, rayon, polyester and linen. Synthetic fabrics, such as rayon and polyester, are more durable, don’t wrinkle and are usually less expensive. Cotton and linen are more breathable but can be more expensive and may shrink over time. Trim and decorative details such as beads or pompoms are often made of synthetic materials. The fabric can be heavy or sheer, although most cover-ups are lighter to help you stay cool.

Style

Sarong-style cover-ups protect your legs while showcasing the top of your swimsuit.

cover-ups protect your legs while showcasing the top of your swimsuit. Caftans and dresses offer more coverage and come both short and long. You can dress them up with belts or accessories.

offer more coverage and come both short and long. You can dress them up with belts or accessories. Kimonos have open fronts and a loose fit.

Embellishments such as pompoms, trim and patterns add detail and express your style.

Sun protection

Cover-ups provide a physical barrier between your skin and the sun’s harmful rays. They also prevent your bathing suit from fading in the sun over time. Some have additional ultraviolet protection due to special fabrics and coatings. Darker colors absorb more of the sun’s heat while light-colored cover-ups reflect the heat and keep you cool.

What to look for in a beach cover-up

Colors and prints

Look for a cover-up that suits your style in color or print. Many have multiple colors so that after you find the right fit, you can tailor it to the color of your bathing suit. Novelty prints, such as American flags, are great for holidays and celebrations. Just make sure to verify that your preferred print comes in your size, since some retailers only carry a limited amount.

Garment care

Sweat, sand and salt get on your cover-up faster than on most other clothing. Make sure you know how to clean and care for it. Some are machine-washable but others need to be hand-washed. Cover-ups with intricate trim, beads or tassels usually need to be hand-washed to keep them intact. Extra washing may be needed if you wear your cover-up in the water.

Fit

Most beach cover-ups are loose. This lets you pull them on and off easily, and keeps air flowing freely to keep you cool on the hot beach. If you prefer something fitted, look for a sarong-style skirt or a romper that you can tie with a belt. Some cover-ups have a loose tunic with fitted sleeves for a polished look.

How much you can expect to spend on a beach cover-up

They typically cost $20-$100. Natural fabrics, intricate details and designer brands tend to cost more.

Beach cover-up FAQ

How do I choose a beach cover-up?

A. Consider how much coverage you want to feel comfortable and to protect your skin from the sun. You should also choose a cover-up whose color or print you like. Finally, think about where you plan to wear it and if you need something that has more coverage or thicker fabric.

Can I wear a beach cover-up outside of the beach?

A. Some cover-ups can be worn at places other than the beach. Most are casual and best for beachside restaurants or shops. If you plan to wear it off the beach, make sure to choose one that’s not sheer or light enough to see your bathing suit through.

What’s the best beach cover-up to buy?

Top beach cover-up

Yincro Chiffon Tassel Swimsuit Cover-Up

What you need to know: The timeless silhouette is flattering, and easy to pull on and off at the beach.

What you’ll love: There are 32 colors and five sizes for a great fit and coordination with your swimsuit. The tassel trim provides visual interest while the polyester fabric is machine-washable. The price is just right for a cover-up that will stay vibrant and keep its shape through multiple seasons.

What you should consider: Some reviewers noted that it ran small, so make sure to consult the sizing guide to get the right fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beach cover-up for the money

Shu-Shi Beach Cover-Up Sarong

What you need to know: You can wear this cover-up as a sarong, one-shoulder dress, halter dress or strapless dress for ultimate customization in one piece.

What you’ll love: There are 17 vibrant colors of gauzy rayon. The fabric dries quickly and is easy to tie to secure. You can wear it on and off the beach as long as you opt for a darker color. This cover-up is an especially great value considering how many ways you can wear it.

What you should consider: It must be hand-washed due to the fragile fabric and tassels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono

What you need to know: This kimono flows over a swimsuit at the beach, a dress at a casual event, or shorts and a tank top during the summer.

What you’ll love: There are 46 prints and eight sizes. The loose-fitting style is flattering, especially the puff sleeves. It is an open kimono style, letting you show off your bathing suit as well. The patterns range from delicate florals to bright colors. There are also a variety of boho options for on-trend style.

What you should consider: Not every pattern is available in all sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

