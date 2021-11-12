BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which travel gift for women is best?

Whether traveling for work or pleasure, there’s a ton to consider in packing up to visit somewhere else. Women, especially, have a lot to consider.

In finding the right gift for the woman who travels, remember that organization and ease of use are key. You want to make their trip easier and, thanks to some clever little travel tools, you can help them do exactly that. Compact items are ideal, but compact and multifunctional utilities are even better.

Remember, travel means different things to different people. The best accessories are functional no matter what the occasion.

Best travel gifts for women $5-$15

Herriat Passport Holder Cover Case

This passport cover made of PU synthetic leather cover blocks snoopy radio-frequency identification, doubles as a wallet and comes in 13 colors, most of which have the United States logo on the front. There’s space for money and credit cards. A pen holder and free pen are included.

Sold by Amazon

Newvanga Worldwide All in One Universal Travel Adapter

This compact international adapter is compatible with most phone models and nearly all USB devices. It features four types of plugs with fusion protection. Just make sure not to use it with anything too big that requires a lot of power.

Sold by Amazon

Yougai 18-Piece Stainless Steel Manicure Kit

Here is a full stainless steel manicure set in a convenient 6.7-inch-long travel case. It comes with tweezers, an ear pick, nail clippers, a nail file, cuticle trimmer, pedicure knife and more.

Sold by Amazon

Luxebell Digital Luggage Scale

This little luggage scale is perfect for women who do a lot of air travel. It can weigh bags up to 110 pounds and the scale is small enough to fit in your pocket. It comes with a long-life lithium battery.

Sold by Amazon

Gillette Venus Mini On The Go Women’s Razor Handle

This little set makes shaving on the go much easier. It comes with one mini travel size razor handle, three blade refills and a compact carrying case.

Sold by Amazon

Tuaknoo Safe Sound Personal Alarm

This light-green personal alarm keychain has a built-in rechargeable lithium battery and comes with a charging USB cable. It only takes 30 minutes to charge and comes with an aluminum lifeguard whistle in case the wearer ever forgets to charge the alarm. The alarm can be heard up to 300 yards away and can provide continuous sound for 50 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Sunshine Code Women’s Memory Foam Cotton Washable Slippers

These cotton/polyester slippers come in three sizes and two colors with memory foam and anti-slip rubber soles. They are comfortable, machine washable and come with a matching carrying sleeve.

Sold by Amazon

Best travel gifts for women $16-$35

BlingSting First-Aid Clutch Kit

Here is a clutch that functions entirely as a first-aid kit. It’s 7 inches long and inside are antiseptic cleansing wipes, sting relief pads, safety pins, bandages, gauze tape and more. It’s great for keeping in the car or throwing into a suitcase before a long trip.

Sold by Amazon

Lightimetunnel Washable Sleeping Headphones

These Bluetooth-capable eye-mask headphones are great for side sleepers and for public transport travel. They are lightweight and breathable while at the same time offering the wearer an opportunity to listen to music, books or podcasts. It all takes about two hours to charge and lasts for eight hours of listening time.

Sold by Amazon

Bosidu Hanging Large Capacity Cosmetic Travel Toiletry Organizer

This canvas travel toiletry bag is padded with double zippers and has plenty of storage space. It’s machine washable and the interior is leak-proof. There are several stylish prints to choose from, each with a PU synthetic leather handle.

Sold by Amazon

Asutra Silk Eye Pillow

This silk sleep mask is plush and cozy, filled with lavender and flax seeds for an even more relaxing experience. It’s offered in five rich colors and comes with a free cooling eye gel mask.

Sold by Amazon

Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer

Here is a foldable travel jewelry organizer with practical spaces to keep rings, earrings, bracelets and more all in place. It’s made from polyester with quilted cotton, is available in two sizes and comes in seven colors and patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle

This 22-ounce collapsible silicone water bottle is great for travel, especially when outdoor activities are involved. The bottle has a leak-free twist cap and can be rolled up and stored away when empty. It’s made without using BPA, a chemical the Mayo Clinic says can seep into food and beverages. It comes in six colors and is even dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Travel Dryer

This simple yet practical hair dryer has a folding handle, removable filter and two heat settings. It’s attached to a cord that plugs into the wall so no batteries are necessary.

Sold by Amazon

Best travel gifts for women $36 and up

Waypoint Goods Infinity Scarf with Pocket

This polyester infinity scarf comes in 20 flattering colors and patterns. It features a convenient storage pocket for extra cash, ID and important travel tickets or handwritten notes. The scarf is soft yet durable, with a zipper closer. Hand wash only.

Sold by Amazon

Charmast 26800mAh Portable Charger

This lightweight charger has USB C, Micro USB and USB Type A connectors. It takes a while to charge but once it’s full it can charge a smartphone five times over. USB cable not included.

Sold by Amazon

Sunflora Picnic Backpack

Great for both hiker and road-trip enthusiast, this picnic backpack comes in several stylish designs and includes everything you need to set a picnic for up to four people. It comes with a waterproof storage pouch, wine or bottle cooler bag, flatware, glasses, cutlery and even a matching blanket.

Sold by Amazon

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews.