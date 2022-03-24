Which vinyl shower curtain is best?

Hardy and waterproof vinyl shower curtains are the favorite budget solution for bathrooms. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun with them. Available in a wide variety of colors and designs, even a vinyl curtain can transform your bathroom from a sterile functional space into a warm and inviting sanctuary.

What kind of curtain you choose will depend on the size of your shower or bathtub, as well as your aesthetic. But no matter your decor, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful, solid-color vinyl shower curtain such as the Venice Collections Elegant Heavy-Duty Vinyl Shower Curtain.

What to know before you buy a vinyl shower curtain

Benefits of a vinyl shower curtain

Made from PVC, vinyl shower curtains are popular for their durability and affordability. They’re totally waterproof, meaning you don’t have to use an additional liner to protect your floors. Due to the chemical production techniques used to make them, vinyl shower curtains release off-gas at first, so it’s best to ventilate your bathroom for a day or two after installation.

Styling a vinyl shower curtain

Vinyl alone can come off as a little too utilitarian. Luckily, this material is an excellent printing surface for various fun designs and eye-popping colors. Whether you opt for a pattern, graphic or a solid-color print will depend on your bathroom’s decor. A great way to tie everything together is to have your bath towels, bath mat and shower curtain work within the same palette. Another way to elevate your vinyl shower curtain is to pair it with a set of decorative hooks.

Solid color vs. graphic shower curtain

If you’re looking to add some visual flair to your bathroom decor, a solid-color or patterned shower curtain is a great way to transform this unsuspecting canvas into a work of art.

Solid: A monochrome shower curtain is a perfect solution for any interior design scheme. Going this route allows you to color block your bathroom. Warm tones help to draw more light into the space, whereas deep pools of rich, saturated colors create luscious backdrops for your surfaces and metal details.

A geometric pattern or intricate motif is an excellent addition to minimalist and boho decors. Both give your eyes something to ponder without getting too gaudy or loud. With a simple palette and repeating design, a patterned vinyl shower curtain brings a bit of texture and structure to rooms decorated with natural materials and organic forms. Graphic: Graphic shower curtains are the perfect, whimsical or stately design solution for the rustic, urban or country home. From sweeping landscapes to black-and-white architectural images, these shower curtains are just as much a chance to hang some stunning artwork as they are a functional tool.

What to look for in a quality vinyl shower curtain

Size

The standard shower curtain is a square 72 by 72 inches. This is sized for one long edge of your typical tub. But if you have a nonconventional bathroom, you might find you need something a little longer, narrower or wider.

Extra-wide: For freestanding tubs such as a claw-foot or basin, you’ll want an extra wide shower curtain. These extend to 108-180 inches so you can cover half to the full circumference of your tub.

For freestanding tubs such as a claw-foot or basin, you’ll want an extra wide shower curtain. These extend to 108-180 inches so you can cover half to the full circumference of your tub. Narrow: If you have a walk-in shower, on the other hand, you might find that 72 inches are just too wide. In this case, look for a narrow shower curtain at 36 inches wide. These will fit just right without bunching up at the edges.

If you have a walk-in shower, on the other hand, you might find that 72 inches are just too wide. In this case, look for a narrow shower curtain at 36 inches wide. These will fit just right without bunching up at the edges. Extra-long: For those with tall ceilings or high-up curtain rods, an extra-long shower curtain adds 12-24 inches in length so you don’t have to worry about splashing all over your floors.

Installation

Shower curtains are hung by a set of sewn-in grommets at the very top of their hem. If they’re big enough, these plastic or metal-reinforced holes can either snap or slide on directly to your curtain rod. This makes for an easy installation process, but you will have a harder time moving the curtain back and forth.

If your grommets are small, or if you want your curtain to hang completely flat, you’ll need hooks. These have hoops that slide onto the curtain rod. You then attach the grommets to the dangling hooks. While they’re a little more finicky to install, hooks are best if you want another decorative element that also prevents your curtain from bunching.

Care

The bathroom is a dank and humid place that requires proper ventilation to prevent mold and mildew. Just because a vinyl shower curtain is completely waterproof doesn’t mean it isn’t susceptible to pesky grime. Make sure you clean your vinyl shower curtain once a month. Household cleaners such as bleach or vinegar and baking soda are great solutions. You can also machine wash the material. Just don’t set the water temperature too hot.

How much you can expect to spend on a vinyl shower curtain

A vinyl shower curtain costs $5-$25.

Vinyl shower curtain FAQ

Are there chemical-free vinyl shower curtains

A. PEVA and EVA shower curtains are an eco-friendly alternative to vinyl. Both polyethylene vinyl acetate and ethylene vinyl acetate are free of chlorine, which makes vinyl smell. They cost a little more but are just as durable.

Do I need a liner for my vinyl shower curtain?

A. Without a liner, you should be prepared to replace your vinyl shower curtain every 6-12 months. They aren’t strictly necessary but add another layer of protection against mold, mildew and soap scum. A liner also places another barrier between the running water and your floors.

What’s the best vinyl shower curtain to buy?

Top vinyl shower curtain

Venice Collections Elegant Heavy Duty Vinyl Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Venice collections offers a line of beautiful, solid-color vinyl liners that are durable enough to use as your primary shower curtain.

What you’ll love: Available in various colors such as rust, navy blue and willow green, this shower curtain is a versatile option for any interior design scheme. The bottom hem has magnets sewn in, so the curtain doesn’t move. The curtain is roughly standard size at 72 by 70 inches.

What you should consider: This curtain doesn’t come with hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vinyl shower curtain for the money

Beautysaid Birds Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Brighten up your bathroom with this cute vinyl shower curtain featuring multicolored birds.

What you’ll love: A lovely tableau for the rustic or country home, the Beautysaid shower curtain has a simple repeating motif of birds sitting on blossoming Spring branches. The curtain is 72 by 72 inches and is made from PEVA, so you don’t have to worry about smelly chemicals.

What you should consider: You can’t get this curtain in extra-wide or long sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SKL Home by Saturday Knight Ltd. The World Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Boost your child’s curiosity and imagination with this fun world-map shower curtain.

What you’ll love: Made from PEVA, you can trust that this curtain won’t harm your little ones with toxic chemicals. The fun, multicolored map will make shower and bath times a fun, explorational experience. This shower curtain comes in a roughly standard size of 72 by 70 inches.

What you should consider: The world map is printed on a sheer curtain, so if you’re looking for privacy, you’ll need an opaque liner behind it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

