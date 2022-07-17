For optimal use and care that will help your memory foam mattress remain supportive, be sure to rotate it once or twice a year.

Best memory foam mattresses

In the early ‘90s, NASA developed the first memory foam mattress made of Tempur material that was used for hospital patients to ease pressure. Since then, memory foam mattresses have exploded in popularity, ranging from brands such as Tempur-pedic to newer companies that created hybrid mattresses featuring memory foam and springs.

A common sign that you may need a memory foam mattress instead of a standard spring mattress is if you frequently feel tension or pain in your back or neck. Memory foam mattresses are designed to provide the right amount of support needed for a great night’s sleep.

Top memory foam mattress

Puffy Lux Hybrid Mattress

What you need to know: This hybrid of memory foam and contour-adaptive coils is a luxury model that provides strong support for back pain.

What you’ll love: Featuring Cooling Cloud gel for temperature control, this mattress remains cool and crisp throughout the night. In addition, the high-density, multi-layered mattress offers relief from pressure and helps align the spine.

What you should consider: Compared to most memory foam mattresses, this is among the most expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Puffy

Top memory foam mattress for the money

Leesa Original Mattress

What you need to know: It’s a well-balanced combination of a soft yet firm mattress, which provides comfort and support.

What you’ll love: Featuring spine alignment and responsiveness, this model is ideal for combination sleepers as well as anyone with lower back pain. It includes a gray-and-white-striped, twill cover that is breathable and soft. For each mattress sold, a mattress is donated.

What you should consider: It must have the right base for best use.

Where to buy: Sold by Leesa

Top memory foam mattress for hot sleepers

Sleep Innovations Shiloh Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress

What you need to know: This medium-firm memory foam mattress distributes a comfort level and support that is not stiff or overly soft and remains cool throughout the night.

What you’ll love: The multi-layered foam provides a breathable sense of cool comfort with the cooling gel that is ideal for hot sleepers. The foam is designed to cradle and adapt to your body.

What you should consider: It may lose firmness if not rotated occasionally.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress

What you need to know: Casper was one of the first “bed in a box” mattresses, which greatly influenced the modern sleep industry.

What you’ll love: An effective option for hot sleepers, featuring proprietary Adaptive Foam infused with heat-wicking graphite. It offers firm support for your lower back yet is constructed of softer foam around the neck and shoulders to relieve tension.

What you should consider: Expect to smell a slight odor when unboxing, which will only last a few hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress

What you need to know: This is one of the most highly-rated and popular memory foam mattresses among consumers.

What you’ll love: With multiple layers, this model offers extreme support and tension relief on joints. It includes a 100-night risk-free trial and has fast delivery with easy installation.

What you should consider: It is far pricier than other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Purple The Purple Mattress

What you need to know: This model delivers substantial comfort and assistance in relieving pressure points.

What you’ll love: It consists of a 2-inch gel grid that gives cloud-like comfort and keeps the temperature low. The materials are non-toxic and hypoallergenic. Moreover, it comes with a 100-day trial and a 10-year warranty.

What you should consider: It may not be firm enough for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-LuxeAdapt Mattress

What you need to know: This trusted brand remains to be high ranking and loved by many because of the premium quality material and sleep technology.

What you’ll love: Consisting of 13 inches of layered memory foam with cooling technology, this model conforms to your body, cradling, comforting and relieving pain. The SmartClimate Dual Cover System features a stretch zip-off outer layer and inner panel. The cooling cover is machine-washable.

What you should consider: While being top quality, this mattress may be too expensive for many.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Cooling Gel Infused Mattress

What you need to know: This Amazon mattress is simple yet solid and supportive for a fairly low price.

What you’ll love: Featuring 12 inches of hypoallergenic memory foam and a 2-inch gel top layer, this is a great option for those who are dedicated Amazon buyers looking for an affordable cooling memory foam mattress.

What you should consider: Customers must wait 72 hours for it to reach its full height after removing it from its bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Zinus Ultima Memory Foam Mattress

What you need to know: This is a stylish yet functional mattress that molds to your body, offering relief for joints and sore muscles.

What you’ll love: Constructed with BioFoam, it is built to last and stay supportive for long periods of time. It has high-quality knitted jacquard fabric and 2 inches of extra pain-relieving gel foam at the top.

What you should consider: It is somewhat stiff and not as durable as some mattresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

What you need to know: It is an affordable, top-notch bed-in-a-box that is Certipur US-certified, which is a supreme quality memory foam.

What you’ll love: The multi-layered memory foam is infused with green tea extract and moisture absorbing ActivCharcoal to provide breathability and cool comfort for refreshing sleep. It is sold with a 10-year warranty to offer longevity.

What you should consider: It has an odor at times and may be too soft for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Zinus Cloud Memory Foam Mattress

What you need to know: This ultra-soft yet substantial memory foam mattress is a great choice for kids as well as adults.

What you’ll love: True to its name, this mattress gives the feeling of sleeping on a cloud with its plush and luxurious microfiber while still providing needed firmness and support for the body through Viscolatex Responsive foam.

What you should consider: It has a tendency to sag after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

