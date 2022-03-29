Which down alternative comforter is best?

Down isn’t for everybody, and those with allergies know this best. There are myriad other reasons to seek out alternatives if you’re after a cozy comforter for your bedroom. Puffed with natural or synthetic filling, down alternative comforters can be tailored to suit hot, cold and in-between sleepers.

Choosing the right material and construction can make all the difference, whether you want a warm layer in the winter, or a light and airy cloud that won’t wake you up with night sweats. For most seasons, the best down alternative comforter is Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter.

What to know before you buy a down alternative comforter

Down vs. down alternative

Down filling is made of feathers taken from underbellies of ducks and geese. Used for centuries by humans as an insulating barrier, down is lightweight and warm with a naturally high loft.

Down alternative is a style of comforter that uses natural or synthetic fibers to fill its quilted pockets. These fibers more or less imitate the properties of down to provide a fluffy and warm substitute for feathers. When choosing a down alternative comforter, it’s important to check the material, as each surrogate has its own properties that affect volume, weight and temperature.

Advantages of down alternative

One of the biggest reasons for down alternative’s popularity is its hypoallergenic properties. For many allergy sufferers, down feathers contribute to a host of reactions, including itching, sneezing and facial swelling. Down alternatives eliminates these risks.

In addition, down alternatives are the superior option when it comes to cleaning and cost. Whereas down suffers when put through repeated laundry cycles, alternatives stand up well to deep cleaning. The materials sourced for these comforters also cost less, so you don’t have to shell out for comfy bedding.

Disadvantages of down alternative

Down is hard to simulate exactly, and down alternative comes up short in terms of warmth and volume. Unlike down, alternatives need to be packed more densely to achieve the same effects, which can make them hotter and less breathable.

Comforter vs. duvet

Comforters and duvets are two commonly confused types of bedding. Comforters are single, quilted blankets stuffed with filling. Duvets are stuffed bedding meant to be inserted inside a cover.

While the two share the same kinds of fillings, the cover of a duvet makes all the difference. Not only can you swap it out to suit your decor, but you can also choose a cover to match the season (such as light cotton for summer and heavy flannel for winter).

Additionally, a duvet is easy to wash, as you only have to clean the cover, whereas the entire comforter should regularly go in the machine.

What to look for in a quality down alternative comforter

Stitch

Comforters are two pieces of fabric stitched together with filling inside. The type of stitch determines its warmth and puffiness while giving it that quilted look.

Sewn through: A sewn-through stitch is a simple method of suturing the two fabric panels to create a pocket. The rounded square shape causes the filling to gather in the middle and taper at the edges. Because of this, sewn-through comforters are prone to cool and flat spots. This makes them a good lightweight option for warmer months and hot sleepers, but a poor choice for the winter.

A sewn-through stitch is a simple method of suturing the two fabric panels to create a pocket. The rounded square shape causes the filling to gather in the middle and taper at the edges. Because of this, sewn-through comforters are prone to cool and flat spots. This makes them a good lightweight option for warmer months and hot sleepers, but a poor choice for the winter. Baffle-box stitch: This type of comforter inserts a vertical panel between each square to create a three-dimensional box. The box evenly distributes filling and gives it the most potential loft. Box stitches are great for staying warm but can overheat you. They typically cost more than sewn-through comforters.

Fill type

Synthetic: This is most often polyester, which is warm, lightweight and easy to wash. Other synthetic fills include rayon and lyocell, which improve on polyester and evaporate moisture.

This is most often polyester, which is warm, lightweight and easy to wash. Other synthetic fills include rayon and lyocell, which improve on polyester and evaporate moisture. Wool: Warm and dense, wool has moisture-wicking properties great for reducing nighttime sweating. It’s not vegan but is sourced more humanely than down.

Warm and dense, wool has moisture-wicking properties great for reducing nighttime sweating. It’s not vegan but is sourced more humanely than down. Cotton: Sustainable and lightweight, this natural option cuts out wasteful plastics. It’s lightweight, breathable and manages moisture well. It doesn’t fluff as much as wool or polyester but is on the cheaper end of the filling spectrum.

Fill power

Fill power is a measurement of how much volume 1 ounce of filling takes up — or in other words, how fluffy the fill is. The higher the number, the fluffier your comforter, and the better it is at trapping heat. 400 is pretty scant, and 600-700 is typical of a lightweight but puffy comforter for all-season use. Higher than 700 is a premium option that gets into expensive territory.

Fill weight

Fill weight is the total weight of all of the stuffing in your comforter. This is the best measurement for determining how warm your bedding will be. You want a high fill power and lower weight — 600-700 fill power and 50 ounces is an optimal distribution for most users.

How much you can expect to spend on a down alternative comforter

Depending on the size, filling and construction, a down alternative comforter typically costs $120-$200, with premium options costing $100-$400.

Down alternative comforter FAQ

Can I put my comforter in a duvet cover?

A. Yes. A duvet cover can be a great way to increase the warmth of your comforter during the winter months. It can also boost its longevity, reducing how many times you need to wash it.

How should I wash my comforter?

A. Properly washing a comforter is all about multiple rinse cycles. Whatever filling you have, it’s going to trap and retain soap. Not only does the rinse cycle flush out the suds, it also spins out moisture. Wash your comforter on a delicate setting in cold or warm water with a small amount of detergent. When the first load is done, put the comforter back through the wash without any soap for a one or two more rinse cycles.

What’s the best down alternative comforter to buy?

Top down alternative comforter

Saatva All-Year Down Alternative Comforter

What you need to know: Saatva makes a great all-season comforter for those who live in temperate climates and want a single piece of bedding.

What you’ll love: Filled with lyocell, this comforter will keep you cozy year-round. The low thread count outer fabric provides a crisp surface, and the box stitch maximizes fluff for a cloud-like consistency. This even has corner loops if you want to throw on a duvet cover.

What you should consider: This comforter might get too hot in warmer climates.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva

Top down alternative comforter for the money

Linenspa All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

What you need to know: At a budget price point, this comforter has more fill than some premium options.

What you’ll love: The box stitch of this comforter is absolutely stuffed. Not only is the microfiber fill dense, it’s also lightweight, trapping plenty of heat but breathing enough so you don’t suffocate in the fall or spring. It’s available in a number of colors, from pristine white to fun, duo-tone and reversible combinations.

What you should consider: Some users feel the construction quality of this comforter isn’t up to snuff.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Royal Luxe Lightweight Microfiber Color Down Alternative Comforter

What you need to know: This is a good comforter for hot sleepers who like the feeling a comforter but don’t want to toss and turn in a sauna.

What you’ll love: Filled with lightweight polyester, this comforter has a sewn-through construction that helps you stay cool while you sleep. It’s available in a wide array of colors for easy styling.

What you should consider: Some users found that this comforter runs a bit small, so size up, especially for full- and queen-size beds.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.