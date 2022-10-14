Whether you are looking for a specific product or love to try the latest trending items, chances are you’ll find unbeatable beauty deals during Prime Day. From beautiful makeup to premium skin care and hair care products, we found Prime Early Access Sale bargains that you won’t want to miss.
A top-selling hair dryer, luxurious moisturizer and gorgeous makeup palettes are all available at prices that impress. To help you fill your cart, we rounded up beauty deals and broke them down into categories that will simplify your Prime Early Access Sale shopping experience. We also included lightning deals that won’t last long, so grab them while they are still available.
These deals on beauty products won’t last long. BestReviews will be updating this roundup several times throughout the Prime Early Access Sale to add more worthwhile bargains.
Updated: October 12, 9 AM PT.
Lightning deals
Lightning deal 1
Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Mask
Draw out impurities and minimize the appearance of pores with this pink clay mask. It’s formulated with quality ingredients and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive.
This Lightning Deal is available until 4:40pm PT
Popular mascara and other top makeup deals
Glamnetic Magnetic Eyelashes: 20% off
False eyelashes are in style, so it’s no wonder that mascaras that create a faux-lash look are popular among beauty enthusiasts. (linked brand name) is a fan-favorite for making lashes look bold and fluttery.
Sold by Amazon
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare: 33% off
This foundation gives skin a smooth, even appearance for the perfect base for all of your other favorite makeup products. The nourishing formula keeps skin hydrated without feeling oily or heavy. It’s available in numerous shades for a perfect match.
Sold by Amazon
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Finish Powder: 30% off
Don’t skip finishing powder, as this will set your look and absorb oil. The mineral-based formula is gentle on skin and produces a soft, flawless finish.
Sold by Amazon
Urban Decay Naked Wild West Mini Eyeshadow Palette: 30% off
With a large selection of stylish colors and pretty finishes, this eyeshadow palette will help you create the looks that are perfect for upcoming holiday events. Each hue is highly pigmented and long-wearing too.
Sold by Amazon
Anastasia Beverly Hills Dip Brow Gel: 33% off
Not only does this brow gel define and enhance the shape of brows, but it also provides a beautiful color that lasts all day. It includes a brush applicator that makes it easy to groom brows during application.
Sold by Amazon
Other top makeup deals
- A spacious makeup case will keep your beauty essentials well organized. This one is available at a savings of $10.
- This mascara is marked down 20% and has a loyal customer fanbase.
- Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint is a popular option and only $5.94 for the big Prime Early Access Sale event.
- Lip liner is back in style, and this one comes in several versatile colors. Grab your favorite hue today and save 27%.
- This beauty blender is discounted 25% and will help you create a seamless look.
- A collection of brushes will make applying blush, eyeshadow, highlighter and more a breeze. This set is discounted 20%.
- Complete your look with this highlighter that’s 26% off.
- With blush, contour and bronzer, this palette includes the products you need for beautiful looks. Buy it now and save $12.
- This designer lipstick is colorful, hydrating and on sale.
- This eyelash serum will help your lashes look their best and is discounted $10.80 for the Prime Early Access Sale.
Highly effective sunscreen and trending skin care deals
Paula’s Choice Resist Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30: 20% off
A highly-protective sunscreen is a must for preventing skin damage caused by the sun’s rays. A Prime Day discount is an incredible deal for this Paula’s Choice sunscreen that offers SPF 30. The reef-friendly formula absorbs quickly without leaving behind a white residue.
Sold by Amazon
Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream: 20% off
The delicate skin around the eyes is prone to dryness and fine lines, but an eye cream can help. This one is formulated with ingredients that are gentle yet effective at improving skin’s appearance.
Sold by Amazon
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence: 40% off
This skin essence is made with ingredients that give it a boost of moisture and leaving the skin with a healthy glow. It is suitable for all types of skin and doesn’t feel sticky or greasy.
Sold by Amazon
Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplane Glo Lighted Facial Exfoliator: 45% off
At-home beauty gadgets are popular with beauty lovers who like to skip the salon and do their own treatments. Users swear this dermaplaner has the ability to exfoliate and improve the application of makeup. It is also simple to use and only takes minutes to see results.
Sold by Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer: 30% off
Now is a great time to stock up on this popular everyday moisturizer, thanks to the low sale price. It is a quality product that hydrates skin and doesn’t contain harsh additives or artificial ingredients.
Sold by Amazon
Other top trending skin care deals
- This Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm is made by a top brand and is 30% off for the Prime Early Access Sale.
- This facial mask is marked down to $27.30 and is a top-seller.
- A jade roller like this one is a simple tool that produces notable results. Buy it today and save 48%.
- Many people swear by the benefits of light therapy devices like this one that’s discounted $59 today.
- You may want to purchase more than one bottle of this toner at the discounted price of just $18.40.
- An ice roller is an excellent tool for soothing skin and eliminating puffiness. This model is an epic deal at only $15.19.
- This retinol serum is marked down 25% and has a loyal customer following for its skin-smoothing formula.
- A chemical exfoliator will make skin soft and smooth. This BHA skin perfecting exfoliant is a fan-favorite and just $27.20.
- Stock up on hand cream in time to prevent dry winter skin and save over $12 per bottle.
- Take your skin cleansing routine to the next level with this Foreo Luna Cleansing Brush that’s discounted $54.
- Keep your lips hydrated with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It’s discounted 30% for a limited time.
Nail polish and other manicure deals
OPI Nail Lacquer: 20% off
This nail polish comes in a wide selection of fashionable shades, including trending colors and soft neutrals. Fans also love it for the long-wearing formula that tends to last for days without chipping.
Sold by Amazon
Beetles 20 Pcs Gel Nail Polish Kit: 41% off
Anyone who likes to do their own gel manicures at home will appreciate this kit that includes polishes, manicure tools and a UV light. It’s a great choice for long-lasting nail looks, no salon necessary.
Sold by Amazon
Utopia Care 15 Pieces Manicure Set: 26% off
All beauty enthusiasts need a quality manicure set. This one comes with the essentials, including files, clippers, scissors and a storage case.
Sold by Amazon
OPI Natural Nail Strengthener Polish Base: 20% off
This nail strengthener helps nails grow strong while preventing breakage. It works well as a base coat to wear under your favorite nail colors.
Sold by Amazon
Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit: 51% off
This kit includes everything needed to do a gel manicure at home, including a high-power cure lamp. It’s a nice addition to any nail care collection.
Sold by Amazon
Other top manicure deals
- Emery boards that are only $5.59 for a pack of 12 are an outstanding deal.
- This vegan nail polish is cruelty-free and 22% off today.
- Beautiful nails require a cuticle exfoliator like this one that’s marked down 30%
- At 66% off, a pedicure set is an affordable way to achieve pretty feet.
- Invest in a foot spa and save $5 during the Prime Early Access Sale.
- This highly rated callus remover is discounted by 26%
- These press-on nails are fun and fashionable and on sale for just $11.99.
- This dip power nail starter kit is 64% off for a limited time.
- At a savings of 30%, these nail art brushes offers an affordable way to create fun manicures at home.
- This cuticle oil pen is only $9.60 for Prime Early Access Sale shoppers.
Styling tools and hair care deals
â€‹â€‹Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron Kit: $79.60 off
Premium hair styling systems can be expensive, so the Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect time to invest in one like this comprehensive collection. It includes styling tools that make it possible to create gorgeous looks that will make your friends think you just stepped out of the salon.
Sold by Amazon
Olaplex No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo: 20% off
This salon-quality shampoo will cleanse and pamper your locks. It is formulated to strengthen and hydrate hair in preparation for creating your favorite styles.
Sold by Amazon
Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream: 20% off
Because it’s made with quality ingredients that are ideal for curls, this cream will make curls and coils bouncy and defined. It also hydrates hair and helps prevent dryness and breakage.
Sold by Amazon
Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer: 49% off
Everyone needs a high-quality hair dryer like this powerful model that’s on sale today. It dries fast and features technology that helps prevent overdrying and frizz. Additionally, it offers versatile settings for creating salon-level blowouts from home.
Sold by Amazon
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: 20% off
A silk pillow case protects hair and keeps styles looking fresh. This one is made of quality silk and is available in a choice of several colors to fit your bedroom decor.
Sold by Amazon
Other top hair care deals
- This hair fiber will lock your do in place, and it is marked down to $14.25.
- Stock up on Moroccan Oil Luminous Hairspray today while it’s discounted 30% during the Prime Early Access Sale.
- These stylish hair barrettes will put the finishing touch on your favorite styles. They are discounted 33%.
- A classic curling iron like this one is perfect for creating beachy waves or bouncy curls. It’s discounted 43%.
- The Revlon One-Step Volumizer dries and styles hair, so it’s like two tools in one. Buy it now and save 22%.
- A supplement that promotes hair growth will take your tresses to the next level. Viviscal is discounted by $37 today.
- Vegamour hair growth serum is marked down by 20% for the big sales event.
- This flat iron is on $65.89 off and is a highly rated model with state-of-the-art technology.
- Leave-in conditioner like this formula by Ouai is easy to use and discounted by 20%.
- This deep waver creates perfect beachy waves and is available for 48% off right now.
