Which frosted lipstick is best?

Frosted lipstick makes your pout stand out with a hint of shimmer that’s not overpowering. While old-time frosted lip products could be harsh and tended to come in jarring colors like bright pink, today’s looks include sheer lipsticks with just a hint of frost and trendy colors like bronze and peach.

When you’re looking for a flattering, fun frosted lipstick, Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Frost Lipstick is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a frosted lipstick

Sheer frosted lipstick is a versatile choice

More shimmery but less “wet” than lip gloss, adding some shimmer to your lips with a see-through frosted lipstick is a great way to add visual interest. The versatility of a sheer frosted lipstick means you can wear it on its own or even layer it over your favorite shade for a fun, customized look.

Choose the right tone

Most makeup leans cool or warm, and this is particularly important to know when choosing a frosted lipstick. Matching your tones helps you wear this standout product without it looking jarring or harsh. Not sure about your tones? Look at the veins on the inside of your wrists. Blue means cool, green means warmer.

Find a nourishing formula

Frosted lipstick reveals any dryness or dead skin on your lips more than the average creamy lipstick, and the shimmer ingredients can also be drying. Be sure to find a formula with soothing, nourishing ingredients, like vitamin E, oils like jojoba or olive oils, or cocoa butter. Premium brands may also include skin-healthy ingredients such as squalene or hyaluronic acid.

What to look for in a quality frosted lipstick

The right level of shimmer for you

Frosted lipsticks come in different varieties of shine, so you may want to test a few to see what level is right for you. As a rule of thumb, a lipstick intended for evening wear can contain more shimmer, while you may want to tone it down for daytime use.

A fashion-forward color

Frosted lipstick falls into the “everything old is new again” category, making its comeback like so many trends from the ’90s. Lean into its newfound popularity by matching its frost with a color that’s also on-trend right now, like brown or peach.

Long-wear or regular

You can find frosted lipsticks in both regular wear and extended wear. Regular wear makes sense for most applications, since they tend to be creamier and go on smoother. Choose extended wear when you want your lipstick to last, such as for an important event. With frosted lipsticks, however, you’ll want to be prepared to reapply, because even if the base shade stays, you may lose shimmer as the event wears on.

How much you can expect to spend on a frosted lipstick

You’ll find solid options at drugstore prices of around $10, and more upscale designer lipsticks between $20-$40.

Frosted lipstick FAQ

How can I make my frosted lipstick application last longer?

A. Lipsticks with shimmer tend to last less time on your lips than regular lipstick, or at least lose their shimmer. The solution to that is prep: begin with exfoliated lips with no dry skin on them. Then apply a moisturizer like a lip balm and let it absorb into your lips. For longest-lasting wear, apply a primer before your lipstick, then the lipstick. Seal in with a setting spray.

Do frosted lipsticks expire faster than regular ones?

A. There’s some anecdotal evidence to suggest frosted lipsticks can last a shorter amount of time than its creamier counterparts, although this varies by brand. It probably has something to do with the pigments necessary to give frosted lipsticks their shimmer. You’ll want to assess the condition of your lipstick after you’ve had it for about 18 months, although some can last as long as three years, depending on its formula. When a lipstick takes on the scent of rancid oil, or has blooms of white on it, or is flaky and dry, it’s time to toss it. Make your job easier by writing the date of purchase on the lipstick in colorfast marker.

What are the best frosted lipsticks to buy?

Top frosted lipstick

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Frost Lipstick

What you need to know: This warm, on-brand tone looks great for an evening on a boardwalk or any time you want your lips to catch the light.

What you’ll love: Formulated with a rich blend of oils, including olive and jojoba, this is a moisturizing, creamy lipstick. It lasts longer than average for a frosted lipstick – upwards of 10 hours.

What you should consider: This shade is on the warmer side, so if you look best in cool shades, this may appear too orangey on your skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top frosted lipstick for the money

L’Paige L56 Rosy Pearl Designer Lipstick

What you need to know: The aloe vera and beeswax in this lipstick make it a hydrating option.

What you’ll love: This color is flattering on just about any skin tone, adding a brightness like the kiss of summer on your lips.

What you should consider: Like many frosted lipsticks, this can tend to feel dry over time, so be prepared to reapply throughout the day, or seal in with some gloss.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MAC Lipstick Frost Lipstick Chintz

What you need to know: This fashionable MAC lipstick offers the drama of brown with the fun of a light frosting.

What you’ll love: Creamy and lush like all MAC lipsticks, this goes on smooth and moisturizes your lips.

What you should consider: This lipstick is on the darker, more color-saturated side, so if you want a subtle bit of color, this one may feel heavy-handed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

