Revlon hot air brush vs. Conair hot air brush

When you invest in heat styling tools like hot air brushes, remember to invest in thermal products, too. Heat protectant spray and leave-in conditioners often minimize heat-related damage and may contribute to smoother styling.

Comparing Revlon’s hot air brush to Conair’s hot air brush

If you are looking for pumped-up hair volume without the hard work or a pricey blow-out bill, hot air brushes are a great option because they promise to dry, style and lock in salon-quality looks. With the proliferation of these tools, it can be difficult to decide which one is best for your hair.

Revlon and Conair manufacture some of the most popular hot air brushes on the market, and they both offer hot air brushes. While they’re comparable in price and design, many people feel they deliver dramatically different results when it comes to volumizing, smoothing and styling ease.

Revlon hot air brush

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush leverages advanced ionic technology to create high-volume, frizz-free styles. It retails between $39.99-$59.99 and is available at Amazon, Kohl’s and Ulta.

Revlon hot air brush pros

The Revlon hot air brush features a 4.25-inch oval barrel that promises extra lift at the roots and reliable smoothing. Because the barrel is larger than most hot air brushes, it has the potential to dry and style more efficiently.

The tool offers three heat and speed settings as well as a cool-shot option. Each setting is noticeably different from the others, which isn’t the case with many comparable hot air brushes.

The Revlon hot air brush has a 6-foot swivel cord to help with easy styling and maneuvering. This cord is considered a premium feature, as it’s rarely seen in entry-level hot air brushes.

Revlon hot air brush cons

Despite having high-quality construction, the Revlon hot air brush must be stored correctly to avoid damage. Let the brush fully cool down so the hot bristles don’t bend and do not wrap the cord around the handle.

The Revlon hot air brush is technically available in more than one barrel size, but other ones are much harder to find on the market. Unfortunately, the most common 4.25-inch barrel model isn’t ideal for styling shorter hair.

Revlon makes it clear that its hot air brush should only be used with 120V in the U.S. It should not be used with converters or power adapters. As a result, it’s not recommended for individuals looking for a heat styling tool they can bring abroad.

Similar Revlon hot air brush stylers

Revlon Curl and Volume Hot Air Kit

This hot air styler comes with two thermal brush attachments. It’s an affordable entry-level option featuring ceramic-coated barrels that smooth and protects hair.

Sold at: Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler

The paddle brush design of this hot air brush dries large sections of hair efficiently. The brush is equipped with two heat settings and a cool shot button.

Sold at: Amazon and Ulta

Conair The Knot Dr. hot air brush

The Conair The Knot Dr. Volumizer Dryer Brush markets itself as an all-in-one heat styling tool that offers wet/dry styling, volumizing and smoothing. It retails between $29.99-$49.99 and is available at Amazon, Kohl’s and Ulta.

Conair The Knot Dr. hot air brush pros

The Conair hot air brush is equipped with a 3-inch oval barrel, which according to many users, is suitable to use on shorter and finer hair. It’s considered the ideal size for curling and flipping bangs and tips.

Unlike many hot air brushes, Conair’s The Knot Dr. brush comes with a volumizing pick attachment. The pick is effective at not only lifting roots but also drying hair closer to the scalp better than the barrel attachment or even a regular blow dryer.

Besides styling and volumizing, the Conair hot air brush can be used to dry hair without attachments. For that reason, it’s considered a suitable heat styling tool for gym or travel use.

Conair The Knot Dr. hot air brush cons

Whereas the Revlon hot air brush has a total of four heat and speed settings (including the cool shot), Conair’s The Knot Dr. brush only has three.

Some people find the Conair hot air brush to be somewhat challenging to maneuver because it lacks a swivel power cord.

While marketed as an all-in-one heat styling tool, the attachment-free drying feature may not be powerful enough to dry thick, long or curly hair. The feature isn’t intended to fully dry hair, either; rather, it removes the majority of moisture so hair is damp enough for wet-to-dry styling with attachments.

Similar Conair hot air brush stylers

INFINITIPRO by Conair Hot Air Spin Brush

This spinning hot air brush optimizes drying and styling time. The brush features patented ion technology to reduce frizz and boost shine.

Sold at: Amazon and Kohl’s

Conair 2-in-1 Hot Air Curling Combo

Affordable and versatile, this hot air styler comes with two attachments that can smooth, curl and dry your hair. Users like its lightweight, user-friendly design.

Sold by: Amazon

Should you get a Revlon or Conair hot air brush?

If you’re not sure whether you should get the Revlon or Conair hot air brush, consider your hair length and styling goals. The Revlon hot air brush has a much larger barrel, making it suitable for medium to long hairstyles. It’s ideal for creating larger curls at tips as well as smoother flipped bangs and layers.

Conversely, the Conair hot air brush has a smaller barrel ideal for styling short and medium hairstyles, making it a great choice for individuals looking for an all-in-one heat styler they can take on the road.

