Which makeup for green eyes is best?

If you’ve got green eyes, you’re in the lucky position of having a wide range of options when choosing eye makeup. Green eyes look fantastic in anything from a classic smoky eye to a wash of pastels to the best on-trend looks full of shimmer. Whether your color leans to emerald or to a warm amber green, if you’re looking for flattering, stunning makeup for green eyes, Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Soft Cashmere is the top choice.

What to know before you buy makeup for green eyes

Whether you look best in cool or warm colors

Green eyes come in a wide range of tones, from cool to warm, almost yellow tones. While a few general rules apply for green eyes, matching your tone can mean the difference between ho-hum makeup and a look that really draws attention.

Highly pigmented vs. sheer

If you’ve got fair skin to go with your green eyes, opt for makeup shades that are buildable. If you’ve got darker or warmer-toned skin, makeup that’s more strongly pigmented will look great, particularly for your all-over color and crease shadow.

Night vs. day look

Green eyes can take a lot of drama for night looks, so don’t be afraid to try your darkest, sparkliest, most dramatic colors. For daytime, opt for a subtle palette full of mauves and nudes, which will complement green eyes well without being overpowering.

What to look for in quality makeup for green eyes

Skin-friendly ingredients

When choosing makeup palettes, it’s natural to look for colors that are pleasing and look good on your skin color and tone. However, it also pays to look at the ingredient list and find formulations that are mild and don’t contain things like talc and parabens.

A good range of the basic colors

A full application of eye makeup contains an all-over base shade, a darker contour shade for the crease of your eyes, and a highlighter. Great base colors for green eyes include anything in the mauve family, plus browns. Grays also work well by receding and letting green eyes stand out. Shimmery golds make a great highlight color.

A selection of reds

Eyeshadows with a hint of red, like the aforementioned mauves, but also pinks, burgundies and coppers, are a surefire way of making green eyes look warm and sparkly. Whether you opt to cover your whole lid with a fiery copper or just want to apply a pop of pink on your lid near the lash line, be sure to play with the shades opposite your eye color on the color wheel.

How much you can expect to spend on makeup for green eyes

A drugstore single eyeshadow can be purchased for as little as $7. A department store palette costs between $40-$60.

Makeup for green eyes FAQ

Is cream or powder better for eyeshadow for green eyes?

A. If your skin tends to be on the dry side or has fine lines, you may want to give cream eyeshadow a try. It contains more emollients and moisturizers and can be easier on delicate skin.

Are there makeup colors to avoid if you have green eyes?

A. There is no such thing as an “off-limits” color for green eyes. One color to use sparingly, however, is green. While a hint of forest in the crease or a touch of lime at the lash line can add visual interest, too much green will wash out your color and do the opposite of what you’re looking to achieve. So if you are going to use green, use it sparingly.

What other techniques, besides picking the right eyeshadows, will make green eyes stand out?

A. In addition to choosing eyeshadow shades from the opposite end of the color wheel, pay special attention to your brows. As a frame for your whole look, well-defined, groomed eyebrows can add another level of polish to your face. Light eyes, like green and blue, benefit in particular from a sleek eyebrow look.

What’s the best makeup for green eyes to buy?

Top makeup for green eyes

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Soft Cashmere

What you need to know: Treat yourself with this jewel-box of a palette with its velvety, radiant shades.

What you’ll love: Every color in the palette earns its place, from the shimmery cool pink to the taupe and the burgundy crease shade.

What you should consider: This palette provides only one matte shade, so choose it only if you are looking for a good amount of shimmer.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top makeup for green eyes for the money

Maybelline The City Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Skyscape Dusk

What you need to know: This drugstore find accomplishes everything its more expensive counterparts do at a fraction of the price.

What you’ll love: As if it was tailor-made for green eyes, this palette offers six shades of burgundy and pink that all look great on green-eyed users. Cool and warm options mean this palette is sure to become your go-to.

What you should consider: There is not much shimmer in this palette, so if you like having options that sparkle, you may need to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Too Faced Natural Eyes Neutral Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: Too Faced palettes offer an attractive array of shades that enhance and complement each other, and this collection of neutrals ranges from warm to cool for a great set of options.

What you’ll love: Every color in this palette is unique and beautiful. The dark matte shade, Sexpresso, doubles as a powdered eyeliner and, depending on your coloring, a brow filler.

What you should consider: Although most buyers consider it pleasant, these eyeshadows do have a pronounced scent to them, so if you’re sensitive to smells, take note.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.