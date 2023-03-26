Best Easter decor and craft projects to work on with your kids

The best Easter decor and crafts your kids will love

Even if the weather doesn’t quite feel like it, we’ve officially hopped into spring, the season known for melodic birds, bright blossoms, and the most exciting day for kids, Easter. Some may look forward to spending time with family, while others can’t wait for a home-cooked meal.

From stuffing plastic eggs with popular Easter candy to leaving out Easter baskets filled with goodies to dyeing eggs, there are so many fun activities to plan. If you’re wondering how to celebrate this spring holiday, here are the best Easter decor and craft projects to work on with your kids.

In this article: Creative Roots Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone, Idyllic Easter Bunny Spring Wreath and The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit.

How to decorate for Easter

Decorating for Easter isn’t so different from sprucing up the house for other holidays, including a centerpiece, wreath or a color theme. Here are a few fun ideas if you’ve never decorated the house or yard for Easter.

Color theme: For Easter or spring, opt for soft pastel colors, such as robin’s egg blue, citrus yellow or lavender. These light colors symbolize the start of spring and the celebration of new life, from baby birds to flower buds and everything in between. When picking out Easter decorations, stick with light, airy and something that can easily switch to springtime decor.

For Easter or spring, opt for soft pastel colors, such as robin’s egg blue, citrus yellow or lavender. These light colors symbolize the start of spring and the celebration of new life, from baby birds to flower buds and everything in between. When picking out Easter decorations, stick with light, airy and something that can easily switch to springtime decor. Indoor decor : Dining rooms, fireplace mantles and coffee tables are each excellent locations to spruce up for the Easter holiday. You can also decorate a rustic Easter tree with ornaments or egg garland.

Dining rooms, fireplace mantles and coffee tables are each excellent locations to spruce up for the Easter holiday. You can also decorate a rustic Easter tree with ornaments or egg garland. Outdoor decor: Regarding outdoor Easter decor, nothing is more welcoming to guests than a festive doormat and colorful wreath. You can also set up Easter inflatables in the yard or brighten the patio with Easter decorations.

Easter craft ideas

Decoupage Easter eggs: Step outside the box and get creative with fun egg crafts that don’t involve hard-boiled eggs and messy dye. Decoupage Easter eggs are appropriate for all ages and will work with whatever arts and crafts supplies you have lying around the house. Eggs are the base of this project, and you can use foam, wood, plastic or papier-mache eggs. Next, apply a thin layer of decoupage or Mod Podge over the entire egg. Lastly, decorate the outside with various supplies, including cute napkins, colorful tissue paper, scrapbook pages, glitter and anything else your heart desires.

Step outside the box and get creative with fun egg crafts that don’t involve hard-boiled eggs and messy dye. Decoupage Easter eggs are appropriate for all ages and will work with whatever arts and crafts supplies you have lying around the house. Eggs are the base of this project, and you can use foam, wood, plastic or papier-mache eggs. Next, apply a thin layer of decoupage or Mod Podge over the entire egg. Lastly, decorate the outside with various supplies, including cute napkins, colorful tissue paper, scrapbook pages, glitter and anything else your heart desires. Paper Easter Egg wreath: If little ones want a wreath to hang on their bedroom door just like your home decor, quickly whip up this fun craft using a paper plate as the base. You’ll want to find paper with fun designs and cut out 10 to 15 eggs to glue on the paper plate base. Then, attach a ribbon, and the Easter egg wreath is complete.

Best Easter decor and craft project supplies

Creative Roots Paint Your Own Bunny Garden Stone

With no plaster or messy molding, this bunny garden stone craft makes for an effortless yet fun-filled Easter celebration. Bring your decorative bunny to life by creating a vibrant mosaic pattern using the six included paint colors and brush.

Sold by Amazon

Idyllic Easter Bunny Spring Wreath

Spruce up your front door just in time for spring with this rustic Easter Bunny wreath made of natural cane twigs. For a splash of color, the bunny is covered in artificial berries in various pastel colors. You can also use it to decorate indoors.

Sold by Amazon

The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit

Ditch the messy dye and stained hands and opt for this decorating kit that uses markers. The EggMazing holder creates a unique spinning action to help create colorful designs with the included markers. You can also use your own makers or reuse the entire kit year after year.

Sold by Amazon

Joyin Two-piece Easter Burlap Bags

Whether you’re collecting eggs, creating a centerpiece or searching for the perfect Easter basket to stuff with goodies, these burlap bags with a fun holiday design are fitting for any activity. They’re spacious enough to hold 70 small eggs and are nontoxic and BPA-free.

Sold by Amazon

Fun Express DIY Papier-mache Easter Eggs

Rather than dying hard-boiled eggs that may go to waste, consider creating a craft with these papier-mache Easter eggs. This set of 12 eggs can be decorated with paint, decoupage, glitter and more fun supplies. Plus, you can also use them for an Easter egg hunt.

Sold by Amazon

Toodour 4-foot Easter Inflatable Bunny

If you’re hosting an Easter party or a massive egg hunt, don’t get caught without inflatable decor. This 4-foot inflatable Easter Bunny will welcome guests with a festive spirit. Plus, it inflates within one minute and contains LED lights for nighttime activities.

Sold by Amazon

Hanging Easter Ornament Decorations

Who said ornaments are just for Christmas? This ornament set has six glitter carrots and Easter egg ornaments in fun designs and pastel colors. You can hang them on an indoor or outdoor tree or as a centerpiece at your dinner table.

Sold by Amazon

Regal Games Sidewalk Tie Dye Egg Chalk

Decorate your sidewalk, driveway and chalkboards with this tie-dye chalk in the shape of an egg. Six chalk eggs are packaged in a cute egg carton, making them fun and easy to transport. Add them to Easter baskets or hide them in the Easter egg hunt.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

This Happy Easter Egg Linen Table Runner will add a bright holiday touch to your dinner table, mantle, patio or as a decor piece throughout the house.

Whether you’re hosting an Easter party or are looking for variety, the Paas Easter Egg Decorating Kit Variety Pack comes with four kits full of dye, stickers, striping bands, crayons or other egg crafting supplies.

With these 12 Jumbo Plastic Clear Easter Eggs, you can stuff them with bigger toys and treats, decorate with them around the house or use them for crafts.

Mod Podge is the ultimate crafting supply and can be used for papier-mache, with fabric pieces, paint and more.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.