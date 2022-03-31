Which Maytag top-load washer is best?

Everyone needs to wash their clothes and no one likes doing it by hand. Maytag top-load washers have all the features you want and need, and its prices are difficult to beat. And the best Maytag top-load washer is the Maytag 5.3-Cubic-Foot Smart-Capable Top-Load Washing Machine. It has plenty of space for handling large loads, and it’s Energy Star certified.

What to know before you buy a Maytag top-load washer

Pros and cons of a Maytag top-load washer

Maytag top-load washers have several pros and cons.

Pros: Top-load washers are more affordable than front-loaders, and Maytag is an affordable mid-range brand. They are easier to load and unload and tend to have larger capacities and quicker cycles than front-loaders. They also have a lower leak risk.

Size and capacity

Maytag top-load washers have an external size and an internal capacity. The two rarely directly correlate.

Size determines how much space your washer will take up. As top-loaders can’t be stacked, size is of greater importance with them than with a front-loader. You need to leave room for your dryer, after all.

determines how much space your washer will take up. As top-loaders can’t be stacked, size is of greater importance with them than with a front-loader. You need to leave room for your dryer, after all. Capacity determines how many clothes can be washed at once and is given in cubic feet. Small households can comfortably get by with less than 4 cubic feet while large households will likely need 5 cubic feet or more.

High efficiency

High-efficiency Maytag top-load washers use less energy and water but clean just as effectively. They usually have larger capacities, but you can still find small-capacity models. The only downside is the need to use specialized HE detergent. Using non-HE detergent will break your HE washer.

Impeller vs. agitator mixers

Maytag top-load washers use either impeller or agitator mixers.

Impeller mixers use a no-post disk that rotates, causing clothes to gently rub against each other to scrub out stains. There’s no risk of tearing but the clothes may not get as clean.

mixers use a no-post disk that rotates, causing clothes to gently rub against each other to scrub out stains. There’s no risk of tearing but the clothes may not get as clean. Agitator mixers use a center post with fins that twists back and forth, forcing clothes to sharply rub against each other to scrub out stains. Clothes tend to get cleaner but there’s a risk of damage.

What to look for in a quality Maytag top-load washer

Cycle options

Most Maytag top-load washers have multiple cycle options outside of the standards such as delicate and large load. Some of the more common cycles include deep-water rinse, extra power and a customizable cycle that can be saved.

Energy Star certification

When a Maytag top-load washer is listed as Energy Star certified, it has been independently examined and observed to meet the minimum requirements for energy efficiency. This means it will have less impact on the environment and your bank account. It’s important to point out “minimum” here, as you’ll need an Energy Star-certified high-efficiency washer for maximum efficiency.

How much you can expect to spend on a Maytag top-load washer

Maytag is an excellent mid-range brand and its prices reflect that. Its best and biggest options rarely exceed $1,000 with most washers costing $800-$1,000. Its cheapest cost around $600.

Maytag top-load washer FAQ

How do I fix a Maytag top-load washer that isn’t draining?

A. There are two likely causes. The first is simply that you overfilled your washing machine. However, if that isn’t the case, the issue is likely with your plumbing — most probably some kind of clog in the line. You’ll need to hire a plumber.

What kind of Maytag top-load washer is quietest?

A. No washing machine will ever be quiet, but there are a few aspects you can prioritize that lead to quieter operation. Look for high-efficiency washers and those with impeller mixers. Also, consider placing your Maytag washer as far from common spaces as possible.

What’s the best Maytag top-load washer to buy?

Top Maytag top-load washer

Maytag 5.3-Cubic-Foot Smart-Capable Top-Load Washing Machine

What you need to know: This has plenty of space for big households.

What you’ll love: It comes in white or silver finishes with impeller or agitator mixers. It offers multiple cycle types — including quick wash and a custom cycle — and has an extra power button to fight the toughest stains. The glass lid lets you check on your clothes without disturbing the wash cycle.

What you should consider: Some consumers had issues with imbalanced washers, while others had troubles with washers that didn’t register the door as closed — and thus wouldn’t clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top Maytag top-load washer for the money

Maytag 3.8-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Top-Load Washing Machine

What you need to know: This is perfect for the space- and energy-conscious.

What you’ll love: The 3.8-cubic-foot capacity is perfectly sized to a full laundry basket and the special wash cycles — including quick wash, power wash and deep-water wash — provide a deep and effective clean. It has a 10-year limited parts warranty that covers the motor and wash basket.

What you should consider: The small capacity isn’t enough for households larger than two. Some consumers were unhappy with the amount of noise generated by most cycles.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Maytag 4.7-Cubic-Foot Smart-Capable Top-Load Washing Machine

What you need to know: It’s a heavy-duty washer with an “extra power” button that boosts stain-fighting ability by varying wash temperatures during a single cycle.

What you’ll love: Connecting to the Maytag app lets you start and stop any cycle, troubleshoot any problems and get notifications as soon as a cycle ends. Cycle memory lets you store the details of a custom cycle to save time in the future.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with the noise levels. Others had issues with the agitator snaring and tearing delicates.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

