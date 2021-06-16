Best big and tall workout t-shirts for men 2021

If you plan on tucking in your workout top while you exercise, consider buying tall sizes. They run much longer in the torso, which provides good material for tucking.

What are the best workout t-shirts for big and tall men in 2021?

Are you looking for big and tall workout tops? To find the right one, you’ll need to examine a few key features, including fit, flexibility, comfort and construction quality. The Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt is a high-quality performance t-shirt praised for its made-to-last design and an excellent choice, but there are plenty more.

What to know before you buy a big and tall workout t-shirt for men

Sizing

Big and tall sizing includes the categories big, tall and big and tall.

Big sizing: Big sizing includes styles that are 3XL and above. These are cut generously across the shoulders, chest and torso. Additionally, many styles have broader and longer sleeves. Some big shirts also feature more spacious necklines.

Tall sizing: Tall sizing, expressed as “LT,” as in “4XLT,” begins at a size large and continues through big sizing. These sizes designs’ are for men who are 6 foot 2 inches tall and often have longer torsos and arms. As a result, shirts in this range will have longer sleeves and hemlines.

Big and tall sizing: Big and tall sizing, as their name implies, includes a combination of the style and fit features listed above. For example, a workout top in big and tall sizes may be available in sizes 3X, 3XL or 3XLT.

Fit

It’s imperative to try on and move around in a few workout options so that you know the correct size and fit. Here are a few tests to help determine whether the shirt fits well and will be comfortable for working out:

Grab a “handful” of material around the torso and beneath the arms. If the top still has material to spare, it’s likely too baggy, which may pose a safety hazard on some workout machines.

Cross your arms as far as they can go. The back of the shirt may feel snug, but it shouldn’t feel as if it’s pulling or stretching.

Stretch, bend and flex. While the workout top may offer a snug fit, if you feel restricted through a range of motion, you’ll likely be uncomfortable in the top during exercise.

What to look for in quality big and tall workout t-shirts for men

Materials

While cotton was once the go-to option for workout tops, it’s now one of many options.

Cotton blends, which may include a mix of polyester, spandex, rayon or elastane, are appreciated for their durability and flexible fits. These blends are generally color-fast and won’t warp or shrink much in the wash.

Polyester and polyester blends have become popular material options, mainly for their cool and lightweight feel. They’re also fade and shrink-resistant. Not to mention, they don’t wrinkle as much as cotton or cotton blends.

Wick-away properties

Some big and tall workout shirts have wick-away properties, in which they sweep moisture away from the body. Not only does this keep wearers cool, but it also expedites drying. As a result, wearers can power through tough workouts without feeling weighed down by a sweat-soaked shirt.

Anti-odor properties

A few workout tops on the market have anti-odor properties that trap and manage odors until washed. Some of these tops utilize an infusion of charcoal or feature proprietary material blends. While it seems to be a desirable feature, there’s a mixed reaction from consumers on how successful these shirts are at controlling odor.

How much you can expect to spend on big and tall workout t-shirts

Plain cotton t-shirts cost $20 and below, whereas better-quality blends, including those with wick-away properties, cost $20-$40. Performance workout tops from top brands may run as high as $75.

Big and tall workout t-shirts for men FAQ

What’s the difference between affordable and premium big and tall workout clothes?

A. Some workout clothes are more expensive because of the label. However, others are expensive because they have better construction and may outlast cheaper styles. Many affordable options are of good quality, though they may lack specialty features, such as wick-away properties.

Should I size up in a big and tall workout shirt if I wear an undershirt?

A. It depends. Relaxed-fit workout tops usually have enough room to accommodate base layers like undershirts or thermal shirts. However, it’s likely a good idea to size up with fitted tops if you plan on wearing them with base layers.

What’s the best big and tall workout t-shirts to buy?

Top big and tall workout t-shirt for men

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

What you need to know: A long-standing customer favorite, this Under Armour t-shirt receives praise for its comfortable, relaxed fit.

What you’ll love: It’s made with Under Armour’s quick-dry, anti-odor material that sweeps sweat away from skin, washes well, won’t shrink or warp over time and is available in dozens of colors. The soft crewneck also won’t irritate skin.

What you should consider: Some consumers felt the material was a bit too thin. There are mixed reviews regarding fit.

Where to buy: Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Top big and tall workout t-shirt for the money

Russell Athletic Cotton Performance Short Sleeve T-Shirt

What you need to know: This classic cotton t-shirt is ideal for those seeking a plain workout top that gets the job done without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Made with a soft blend of cotton and polyester, that is also wick-away. Wearers appreciate the longer hem. It has a UPF 30+ rating that blocks out UV rays. It fits well across the chest and in the shoulders.

What you should consider: Even with polyester in its blend, this t-shirt may end up fading.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Big & Tall Dri-FIT Swoosh Training Tee

What you need to know: Unlike many other big and tall styles, this Nike tee’s size range includes tall sizes.

What you’ll love: This t-shirt is well-made and well-cut. It runs true to size and gives wearers plenty of room across the upper back to accommodate weight lifting and stretching. The cotton and polyester blend retains its shape well.

What you should consider: The logo may crack or deteriorate after so many washes.

Where to buy: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

