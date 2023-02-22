What’s the best way to layer with a sweater vest?

As the weather changes, pulling out your favorite cool-weather items to layer with a sweater vest is an excellent way to refresh your winter wardrobe. It’s fashionable, effortless and, most importantly, warm.

Sweater vests pair well with turtlenecks, blouses and knit dresses. They can also add a bit of insulation to short-sleeved shirts and a pop of color and texture under a blazer.

The best sweater vests are versatile enough to complement multiple items from your current collection. They should also be comfortable and have a flattering silhouette.

What is a sweater vest?

Sweater vests are made from the same knit material as standard sweaters but don’t have sleeves. Classic designs sport a V-neck with a hemline that lands at the hips and ribbing along the edges. However, they are available in many silhouettes, such as tunics and cropped varieties.

Sweater vest styles

There are five primary silhouettes that make it easy to layer with a sweater vest:

Classic : This has a V-neck and sits at your hip.

: This has a V-neck and sits at your hip. Tunic : This lands anywhere from your upper to mid-thigh.

: This lands anywhere from your upper to mid-thigh. Cropped : This sits just above your hip or higher.

: This sits just above your hip or higher. Oversized : Its hemline can rest anywhere on your body, but it sports a baggy fit.

: Its hemline can rest anywhere on your body, but it sports a baggy fit. Button-up: This has an open front joined by buttons at its center.

How to layer with a sweater vest

There are five ways you can layer with a sweater vest for an easy cold-weather ensemble:

Blazer : Use this to cover your sweater vest and pair it with any bottoms for a sophisticated style.

: Use this to cover your sweater vest and pair it with any bottoms for a sophisticated style. Turtleneck : Pair this and a sweater vest with pants, leggings, jeans or a skirt with tights and boots for an effortless yet warm outfit.

: Pair this and a sweater vest with pants, leggings, jeans or a skirt with tights and boots for an effortless yet warm outfit. T-shirt : Add a sweater vest with jeans, slacks or leggings for a fashionable yet casual aesthetic.

: Add a sweater vest with jeans, slacks or leggings for a fashionable yet casual aesthetic. Button-up : Layer this under a sweater vest and wear them with jeans, pants, leggings or a skirt with tights for a polished ensemble.

: Layer this under a sweater vest and wear them with jeans, pants, leggings or a skirt with tights for a polished ensemble. Shirtdress: Layer your sweater vest over this with tights and boots for a chic look.

Sweater vest FAQ

What’s the best color for a sweater vest?

If you want a sweater vest that goes with everything in your wardrobe, consider getting one in a neutral color such as gray, black, brown, tan or white.

Can you prevent your sweater vest from pilling?

A. Pilling is often the result of excess friction, which can come from a purse or bag rubbing against the fabric as you walk or by putting it in the dryer. Watch what type of bag you pair your vest with; preferably, avoid shoulder bags that land at your ribcage. It’s also good to skip the dryer and lay it flat to dry.

Best sweater vests

Hotapei Women’s Oversized Sweater Vest

This V-neck, oversized sweater vest has a long hemline that rests low on your hips with ribbing at the neck, arm openings and hemline. It’s soft with a cable knit and argyle design and comes in 30 varieties, sizes S to XXL.

Kallspin Men’s Cashmere Wool Blended Sweater Vest

This button-up V-neck sweater vest is lightweight with a relaxed but classic fit. It has a soft cable knit design with ribbing at its edges and comes in six colors, sizes S to 4XL.

Milumia Women’s Casual Cable Knit Sweater Vest

This cropped vest has a slim fit, a crew neck and a cable knit design with ribbing at each opening. It’s made from acrylic with stretch and comes in 10 colors, sizes S to L.

PJ Paul Jones Men’s V-Neck Sweater Vest

This V-neck vest has a button-up design with pockets and lands at your hips. It’s made from a polyester blend, has a cable knit and argyle design with ribbing at the edges and comes in 13 colors, sizes S to XXL.

Uaneo Women’s Basic Round-Neck Sweater Vest

This oversized vest has a round neck, lands low on your hips and is made from cotton and acrylic for added stretch and comfort. It has ribbing at the edges, is one-size-fits-all and comes in four hues.

PJ Paul Jones Men’s Argyle Sweater Vest

This V-neck pullover vest lands at your hips and has a slim fit with ribbing at the neck, hemline and arm openings. It’s made from viscose and acrylic in 10 hues with contrasting argyle patterns, sizes S to XXL.

Lueluoye Women’s Pullover Sweater Vest

This V-neck vest has a cable-knit design with thick ribbing at each opening and lands high on your hips with a slightly longer hemline in the back. It’s a cotton blend and comes in eight hues, sizes S to XXL.

Saol Men’s V-Neck Sweater Vest

This button-up vest has a deep V-neck, a relaxed fit that lands at your hips and a cable knit design with ribbing at the edges. It’s made from thick wool, has pockets and comes in five colors, sizes S to 3XL.

Romwe Women’s Oversized Sweater Vest

This V-neck sweater vest has an oversized fit, an extra-long hemline that lands mid-thigh and a thick cable knit design with ribbing at the edges. It’s made from acrylic and comes in 10 hues, sizes S to L.

Jlihang Oversized Houndstooth Knitted Sweater Vest

This knit vest has a V-neck, a loose fit and rests at your hips with ribbing at its openings. It’s a polyester blend with a houndstooth design, comes in five hues and it’s one-size-fits-all.

Jinidu Men’s V-Neck Casual Knit Vest

This slim-fit pullover vest has a V-neck, lands at your hips and has thin ribbing at its edges. It’s a cotton blend and comes in eight varieties, sizes S to 3XL.

