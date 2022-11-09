What’s the best bubble jacket?

The bubble jacket is a universal cold-weather staple because it does an excellent job of keeping you warm. The best ones have added features such as a detachable hood for versatility, drawstrings to trap heat and zippered pockets to secure your essentials.

The Wantdo Men’s Hooded Winter Coat is a top consideration because it is water-resistant and well insulated with ribbed cuffs.

What to know before you buy a bubble jacket

About the bubble jacket

The bubble jacket is also known as the puffer jacket and, initially, the Skyliner by Eddie Bauer. The designer patented the first bubble jacket in 1936 after he almost lost his life from hypothermia while on a fishing trip.

However, he was not the first to create a down jacket. An Australian chemist and mountaineer named George Finch created his version of the coat for its insulating capabilities after he was invited to join Britain’s first expedition to climb Mount Everest in 1922.

Regardless of who did it first, both men saw the untapped value of adding filling between the lining and outer layer of their coats to provide them with adequate insulation in cold-weather conditions.

What are bubble jackets filled with?

A bubble jacket can be filled with natural or synthetic materials. Natural fibers such as down feathers, cotton and wool are usually best for warmth. However, synthetic materials are typically more affordable and more water resistant.

Bubble jacket stuffing designs

The stitching on a bubble jacket can affect its overall silhouette. While smaller patches of insulation can give you a more flattering shape than larger ones, larger patches are usually warmer.

There are four design types to be aware of to ensure you get the right one for you:

Horizontal piping : This popular design typically gives a coat a rounded shape. The larger and more packed the tubes are, the fuller the silhouette will be.

: This popular design typically gives a coat a rounded shape. The larger and more packed the tubes are, the fuller the silhouette will be. Vertical tubing : This pattern gives the jacket a boxy shape, depending on the size of each tube.

: This pattern gives the jacket a boxy shape, depending on the size of each tube. Diamonds or squares : These shapes are most apt to reflect your natural silhouette. The smaller the patterns are, the closer the jacket can form to your body.

: These shapes are most apt to reflect your natural silhouette. The smaller the patterns are, the closer the jacket can form to your body. Mixed patterns: This design combines piped styles with diamonds or squares to create a flattering fit while keeping key areas well-insulated.

What to look for in a quality bubble jacket

The right length

The best jacket length for you depends on your height and preferences for overall silhouette and warmth. Generally, a long coat can overwhelm a petite frame if it is too boxy, a crop can elongate your legs and classic cuts are universally flattering.

There are four lengths to consider:

Cropped : A cropped coat hits your body at the hip or above, which shows off your shape while keeping you warm.

: A cropped coat hits your body at the hip or above, which shows off your shape while keeping you warm. Classic : This cut lands anywhere from your low hip to your high thigh.

: This cut lands anywhere from your low hip to your high thigh. Three-quarter length : This fit sits just above the knee.

: This fit sits just above the knee. Long: This jacket style lands at or below the knee.

Pockets

Pockets can make a huge difference in the way you experience your bubble jacket, especially since you are apt to be active while wearing it. The best pockets at the hips are deep and close with a zipper.

Some coats even have zippered security pockets built into the lining for valuables such as your wallet, phone and keys.

Detachable hood

A hooded jacket is an excellent choice because it can keep you warm by trapping your body’s heat when it is freezing outside. However, having the option to remove the hood once the sun comes out or you get too hot to have it on is also a huge bonus.

How much you can expect to spend on a bubble jacket

Depending on the brand, length and materials used to construct the jacket, they range from $50-$500. On average, you can expect to pay around $70-$120 for a quality coat.

Bubble jacket FAQ

What are some added details that can elevate your jacketâ€™s fit?

A. Consider looking for common add-ons that make a big difference, such as soft lining with cuffing at the wrists for added warmth and flexible fabrics.

What is the best way to store your bubble jacket?

A. Wash your coat, place it in a garment bag and hang it in a closet. Avoid tightly sandwiching between other clothing so your jacket does not flatten.

Whatâ€™s the best bubble jacket to buy?

Top bubble jacket

Wantdo Men’s Hooded Winter Coat

What you need to know: It comes in seven colors and has a detachable hood.

What youâ€™ll love: This warm coat has a drawcord with snaps at its hood to keep you warm, and it sits at your hips. It also comes with zippered pockets and elastic ribbing at its cuffs and its fabric is resistant to wind and rain.

What you should consider: Some customers complained that the sizing felt slightly off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bubble jacket for the money

Wantdo Women’s Hooded Jacket

What you need to know: It is made from wind and water-resistant fabric to keep you warm and dry.

What youâ€™ll love: The jacket is hip length and made from a soft, flexible material. It comes with a removable hood that has a drawstring with snaps at the front for added warmth. It also comes with four zippered pockets to secure your essentials.

What you should consider: Some customers said this coat runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WenVen Women’s Puffer Coat With Removable Hood

What you need to know: It comes in 13 colors and sits at the mid-thigh for extra coverage.

What youâ€™ll love: This coat has a detachable hood and hip pockets that close with a snap. It is also waterproof with a two-way zipper covered by a flap that secures with snaps to help you stay warm.

What you should consider: Some customers complained that the color was slightly off from the posted images.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

