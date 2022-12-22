With Christmas less than a week away, there aren’t many shopping days left to score an awesome present or two. If you’ve forgotten anyone on your holiday shopping list, there’s no need to panic. You can still get plenty of gifts that make you a holiday hero if you shop a little smarter.

Some retailers are still offering products that they claim will arrive before Christmas, but there’s some uncertainty with shipping delays this year. The only way to guarantee you have a gift ready to go on Christmas morning is to stick to gift cards and subscriptions that don’t require a physical product delivery for the big day.

Whether you’re shopping for the makeup aficionado, gamer, coffee lover, outdoor adventurer or DIY-er in your life, we’ve got gift cards, magazine subscriptions and subscription box ideas that can make the perfect last-minute gift.

Best last-minute gift cards to shop today

Amazon eGift Card

If you’re stuck on what to get that loved one who already has it all, you can never go wrong with an Amazon eGift Card. Not only is it guaranteed to arrive by Christmas, but your friend or relative can use it to buy everything from clothing to tech gadgets to a great new book.

Sold by Amazon

Sephora eGift Card

For the loved one who can’t get enough makeup and skincare products, a Sephora eGift card may be the perfect last-minute holiday gift. They can pick out a signature fragrance, try out a brand new shade of lipstick or discover the perfect face mask for their skincare concerns.

Sold by Sephora

Sock Fancy Surprise Pair of Socks Subscription

If you’re looking for a unique gift, a subscription to this sock-a-month subscription box certainly fits the bill. Your friend or relative receives a funky pair of socks each month that are comfortable and well-made. You can choose from both men’s and women’s sizes, too.

Sold by Amazon

Home Depot eGift Card

A relative who’s remodeling their house or just enjoys DIY projects will get plenty of good use out of this Home Depot eGift Card. They can choose from power tools, appliances, furniture and more to help transform their home.

Sold by Home Depot

DoorDash eGift Card

This DoorDash eGift Card is an incredibly thoughtful gift for anyone who lives on take-out. With access to over 300,000 local and chain restaurants across the world, your loved one will have plenty of options. They can even order goodies from local supermarkets and convenience stores.

Sold by Amazon

Toy Box Monthly Subscription

If you have a unique child in your life you haven’t bought for yet, they’ll be thrilled with this toy subscription box. Each month, they’ll receive a mix of licensed toys from Star Wars, Batman, LEGO and more. It’s ideal for kids ages 6-8 and is available in boy, girl and mixed-gender options.

Sold by Amazon

Whole Foods Market eGift Card

That friend or family member who can’t get enough of Whole Foods’ natural, organic food offerings is sure to appreciate this eGift card on Christmas morning. In addition to their favorite pantry essentials, frozen foods and prepared foods, they can also pick up clean body care products like body wash and mouthwash.

Sold by Amazon

Kohl’s eGift Card

A Kohl’s eGift Card is another excellent option for that person on your list who’s impossible to shop for. They can pick out a new sweater, find a cozy blanket, upgrade their coffee maker or even treat themselves to a smart speaker or display.

Sold by Kohl’s

GameStop Gift Card

Stop worrying whether the gamer on your list already has a specific title by giving them this thoughtful gift card. GameStop has over 6000 stores throughout the United States, but the card can also be used on the GameStop website.

Sold by Amazon

Spotify Premium 3-Month Subscription eGift Card

Give the gift of ad-free music this holiday season with this eGift card good for a 3-month subscription to Spotify. In addition to music, your friends and family can enjoy their favorite podcasts, all in one convenient spot.

Sold by Amazon

Allure Beauty Box

If you know someone who loves trying out new makeup, skincare and haircare products, a subscription to this Allure Beauty Box is sure to be a winner on Christmas morning. It includes six or more editor-tested beauty picks each month, and three or more are guaranteed to be full-sized.

Sold by Amazon

People Print Magazine Subscription

Anyone who enjoys pop culture can stay up to date on the latest celebrity interviews with this People Magazine subscription. It also contains topical true crime stories and inspiring articles about everyday people, so you get a little bit of everything.

Sold by Amazon

Fandango Gift Cards

Treat your friends or relatives to a night at the movies with these gift cards. They can use them to buy movie tickets on Fandango or the Fandango app that are good at thousands of theaters nationwide.

Sold by Amazon

Starbucks eGift Card

We all know someone who just can’t start their day without a hot cup of coffee, so a Starbucks eGift is a real crowd-pleaser. The cards are also available in fun holiday designs, perfect for encouraging that festive spirit.

Sold by Amazon

National Geographic Kids Print Magazine Subscription

The curious child on your holiday shopping list will be delighted by this subscription to National Geographic Kids Magazine, including photos and articles about various topics, including animals, technology, science, geography, archeology and more. It’s ideal for kids ages 6 and up.

Sold by Amazon

Lyft eGift Card

If you need a gift for someone you don’t know that well, this Lyft eGift Card is a perfect option. It can be used for standard rides, shared rides, bikes and scooters, so your friend can get where they need to be on time.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.