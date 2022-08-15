What are the best bell-bottom jeans?

Bell-bottoms, also called flares, are a beautiful type of trousers popular in the ’60s and ’70s and commonly worn with clogs and boots. Over time, they have made a comeback, loved for their ability to make bold yet simple statements whenever they’re put on. From simple bell-bottoms to dramatic ones, they can give your outfits a little retro style.

For a pair of stylish bell-bottom jeans, the CuteCherry Bell-Bottom Jeans are a top pick.

What to know before you buy bell-bottom jeans

Length

Bell-bottom jeans that are the right length for you make your legs look elongated. A pair that’s too short will sit at an awkward length above your ankles and shorten the appearance of your legs. On the other hand, a too-long pair will drag along the ground and pick up dirt. The ideal length is about half an inch off the ground. This gives enough room to show off a little of your legs and shoes without appearing shorter than you are.

Body shape

Bell-bottom jeans are not flattering on all body types. If you have a wider, more defined frame, it’s best to get bell-bottoms that fit snugly from the thighs and flare dramatically from the knees downward. On the other hand, a smaller, narrower body goes best with a regular fit from the waist and a bootcut-like flare. A bootcut flare fans out only slightly and accentuates slimmer body shapes.

Personal style

Bell-bottom jeans can come plain or patterned. A minimalist will likely prefer plain jeans while a more outgoing or maximalist style goes with jeans that incorporate more patterns and a bigger flare. The pants can also come in different shades of denim, although blue and black are the most common. Pick a shade that suits your style, skin tone and other things in your closet.

Pairing

Because of their bell-shaped design, bell-bottoms have a tendency to look baggy if paired with the wrong shirt or blouse. Those with wider flares look more flattering with form-fitting blouses and crop tops that balance the shape out. Smaller flares can go with slightly loose-fitting tops or shirtdresses that are billowy and have a bohemian style.

What to look for in quality bell-bottom jeans

Heavy denim

With denim, a heavier weight usually indicates higher quality. A high-quality pair is made of strong denim that feels thick and luxurious. The heavy denim may make your jeans feel stiff at first, but the material softens out after the first few wears. To speed up this process, try soaking them in a mixture of vinegar and hot water.

Type of stitching

A heavy, uniform stitch around the hems, side seams and pockets is a sign of good-quality jeans. The stitches could either be double stitches or chain stitches made with a durable and thick thread. These stitches won’t pull apart or unravel too quickly. Before making your purchase, stretch it gently at the seams. If the stitches stay put and don’t loosen up, then you have a good pair of jeans.

Selvage

This refers to the border that runs down the length of your jeans. A good pair will have a tight selvage seam to keep it from unraveling. This ensures that there are no loose threads along the jeans’ seams and they will last for a long time.

How much you can expect to spend on bell-bottom jeans

They usually cost around $25-$70, depending on the brand.

Bell-bottom jeans FAQ

How often should I wash my jeans?

A. Jeans should be washed at least every three weeks of active wear.

Should my bell-bottoms drag on the floor?

A. Most will skim the surface of the ground, but they shouldn’t drag along unless that’s the look you’re trying to achieve.

Can I machine-wash my bell-bottom jeans?

A. Most are machine-wash safe, but you should always check the label for care instructions.

What’s the best pair of bell-bottom jeans to buy?

Top bell-bottom jeans

CuteCherry Bell-Bottom Jeans

What you need to know: This is a stylish pair of slim-fit jeans with a zipper closure and two back pockets.

What you’ll love: They’re high-waisted, with an elastic fit that makes them comfortable and easy to wear. The frayed hems provide a retro, edgy look that makes a fashion statement without doing too much.

What you should consider: They’re made with some spandex that makes them stretch over time, so you may have to buy a size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bell-bottom jeans for the money

Free People Just Float On Flare Jerico Blue Jeans

What you need to know: These laid-back jeans have an effortless ’70s look.

What you’ll love: Their high-rise fit and dramatic flares give the appearance of an hourglass shape when worn. They can be dressed up or down and come in six different colors.

What you should consider: They may run too long and may have to be paired with high heels or boots.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Ldnine Vintage Stretch Bell-Bottom Jeans

What you need to know: These dark old-school jeans can be worn in any season.

What you’ll love: The thick material has a little stretch that makes it comfortable to wear and allows a full range of movements. The jeans are great for everyday wear and have stylish pockets that add a little flair.

What you should consider: They may not be true to size and may run too long.

Where to buy: Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.