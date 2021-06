If you run or bike, look for athletic shorts with at least one pocket to securely store your key, phone or ID.

What are the best athletic shorts for women in 2021?

No matter the type of exercise you’re doing, having the right exercise gear is crucial if you want to power through your workout. Athletic shorts for women can be the perfect option for activities in warm weather, but they work well year-round to keep you from overheating during strenuous exercise.

Some athletic shorts have a relaxed fit to give you plenty of room to move, while other styles are form-fitting, so there’s no extra fabric to get in your way or slow you down. Both types of shorts can work well, depending on the workout you’re doing, so you may want to have both styles in your workout wardrobe.

Need a new pair of shorts for your next trip to the gym? These are some of the best women’s athletic shorts because they not only look great but offer plenty of convenient features, including pockets and moisture-wicking fabric.

Best athletic shorts for women 2021

Under Armour Women’s Play Up 2.0 Shorts

With their smooth, non-pinching waistband and loose, relaxed fit, these shorts are comfortable enough to help you get through any workout. They also offer convenient side pockets and feature a moisture-wicking material to keep you dry. The anti-pill finish improves durability too.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s

Hanes Women’s Jersey Shorts

Made of a soft, stretchy cotton jersey, these shorts are comfortable enough for any type of workout. The wide, ribbed waistband has a drawcord to allow you to adjust the fit and is tagless to reduce irritation. The side pockets are also large enough to hold your phone or other essentials.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Core 10 Women’s Race Day High Waist Run Compression Short with Pockets

These form-fitting shorts move with you and stay in place, so you’re not constantly tugging at the hem. They feature a supportive, lightweight interlock fabric and moisture-wicking for improved workout performance. They also have two side panel pockets and a hidden zippered pocket to let you bring along any essentials.

Sold by Amazon

90 Degree by Reflex Soft and Comfy Activewear Shorts

These comfy shorts are versatile enough to wear for a yoga class, a walk on the beach or even as athleisure wear for lunch with friends. They have a knit-encased elastic waistband and offer a 5-inch inseam for a comfy fit. The material is super-soft and moisture-wicking too.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Women’s Practice Short

These athletic shorts feature a classic look perfect for working out or any casual occasion. They’re made of 100% cotton and feature a soft-stretch foldover elastic waistband that won’t dig into your skin. They also feature a vented hem and the classic Champion patch logo on the left hem.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

BALEAF Women’s High-Waist Compression Shorts

These high-rise compression shorts utilize a blend of polyester and spandex for a super stretchy fit that’s always comfortable. They’re also moisture-wicking and breathable, so they’re ideal for hot-weather workouts. The longer inseam provides more coverage and prevents your thighs from chafing too.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Women’s Squadra 17 Shorts

These shorts are designed with soccer in mind, but they can work for nearly any type of workout or activity. They use a smooth, lightweight fabric that’s breathable and moisture-wicking so that you can stay cool and dry in warm weather. The drawstring waistband lets you adjust the fit too.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Under Armour Women’s Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts

Runners love these comfy shorts because they use a lightweight woven material that dries quickly. Their breathable mesh panels also help keep you cool. They feature a reflective logo to help keep you visible in low light too.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Ideology High-Rise Pocket Bike Shorts

These snug-fitting shorts work well for biking, running, yoga and just about any workout you can imagine. They have a phone pocket on the side and feature a high-rise waistband to provide additional coverage. The polyester/spandex blend is durable and easy to clean too.

Sold by Macy’s

Nike Women’s Sportswear Essential Terry Shorts

These stylish shorts are perfect for the gym, but they can also work as athleisure wear for any casual situation. They feature soft French terry and have a drawstring waist that can be tightened or loosened as needed. The curved side seams also provide a truly flattering fit.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Adidas Essentials Slim 3-Stripes Shorts

With the classic Adidas 3-Stripes running from hip to hem, these slim-fitting shorts can easily transition from the gym to a casual lunch with friends. They’re available in four colors and use sustainably produced cotton. The internal drawcord at the waist allows you to adjust your fit too.

Sold by Adidas, Amazon and Kohl’s

Korsa Women’s Knockout Short

With four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric, these shorts can stand up to even the most challenging workouts. They’re extremely lightweight and breathable, too, and don’t have any lining that might impede movement. They even boast antibacterial, odor-fighting technology to keep you smelling fresh.

Sold by Amazon and Road Runner Sports

Nike Plus Size Dri-FIT Attack Training Shorts

These lightweight athletic shorts feature moisture-wicking fabric to help you stay dry and comfortable. The adjustable elastic waist doesn’t pinch or dig into the skin, and the side hem vents allow for better movement. They have two side pockets for essentials, too.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Calia by Carrie Underwood Women’s Swift Shorts

These shorts feature anti-microbial technology, so they help prevent odor-causing bacteria from developing. The breathable, moisture-wicking design keeps you dry and comfortable during your workouts, and the inner briefs provide some extra coverage. The hidden zipper pocket is the perfect spot to tuck a key or debit card too.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

New Balance Relentless 2 in 1 Short

With their woven outer short and stretch inner short, these athletic shorts provide plenty of coverage while working out. They also move moisture away from the skin and feature a mid-rise fit to make it easier to move. The smooth elastic waistband doesn’t pinch the skin either.

Sold by Amazon

ASICS Women’s Baseline Volleyball Short

These polyester-spandex shorts are highly breathable and moisture-wicking, so you’re always cool and dry no matter how hard you’re working out. The snug fit is perfect for both sports and working out, making these shorts a highly versatile option. The specially designed crotch gussets promote airflow, too.

Sold by Amazon

