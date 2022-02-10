Which satin robes are best?

You should always strive to look your best when you’re on the go, but why not do the same when you’re relaxing at home? You can add a sophisticated piece of nighttime wear to your wardrobe for special occasions and intimate moments.

Satin robes are your best bet, as they’re among the most versatile types of loungewear. The Flora by Flora Nikrooz Stella Satin Venise Trim Robe, for example, is a popular choice because of its collarless design and elegant look.

What to know before you buy a satin robe

Men’s or women’s satin robe

Satin robes are available in both men’s and women’s options. The main difference between the two is that men’s robes generally have a more robust design and fall to the mid-calf or ankle, while the length of women’s robes can range from the thigh down to the ankle. Men’s robes usually have lower loops and ties as well, since men typically have longer torsos.

Comfort vs. warmth

Satin robes are very comfortable due to their silky-smooth texture, allowing them to dry quickly. However, they don’t offer as much warmth as robes made with other materials such as cotton or terry cloth. For that reason, they’re suited for warm environments and best avoided in cooler climates.

Setting

Satin robes are best worn in the bedroom due to their look and texture and can be combined with lingerie, making them ideal for intimate moments. They can also be worn as a fashion statement in public, but it depends on the robe’s length and complementary pieces.

What to look for in a quality satin robe

Style

There are two main satin robe styles: kimono and lingerie.

Kimono robes are Japanese-inspired and long cut, usually reaching down to the ankles. They’re lightweight but bulkier than lingerie-style robes, making them a popular choice for many as they allow for wearing more undergarments without getting too hot. They’re a popular choice for wearing outdoors.

are Japanese-inspired and long cut, usually reaching down to the ankles. They’re lightweight but bulkier than lingerie-style robes, making them a popular choice for many as they allow for wearing more undergarments without getting too hot. They’re a popular choice for wearing outdoors. Lingerie robes are usually cut above the knee and are super lightweight since they’re designed for indoor use for relaxing at home or during intimate moments. It’s also common to wear lingerie robes that match the color of the rest of your undergarments.

Color

Satin robes are available in nearly every color under the sun, which is another reason why they’re so versatile. Having a robe that matches the same color and style as the rest of your bedroom is a popular choice. If you want to wear your robe as a fashionable outfit, you can choose something that matches your shoes or even accessories such as a bag or purse.

Fabric

There are many satin and silk robe knockoffs out there, so it’s important to know if a robe is made with authentic, high-quality fabrics before making a purchase. Satin has a glossy look and a smooth feel, and if there’s a decent amount of high-quality silk fibers in a satin-weave robe, it will have some weight to it.

How much you can expect to spend on a satin robe

Some satin robes can be pricey, with those made by designer brands costing several hundred dollars, but you might be surprised to know that you can get a high-quality and stylish satin robe for $30-$100.

Satin robe FAQ

What’s the difference between a silk robe and a satin robe?

A. Silk is derived from the silkworm cocoon and is often one of the natural fibers in a satin composition. Most satin robes contain high amounts of silk fibers.

Can a satin robe be used as a bathrobe?

A. Satin dries quickly, but it’s not absorbent like cotton. For that reason, satin robes aren’t usually used as bathrobes for drying or keeping warm after showering.

What’s the best satin robe to buy?

Top satin robe

Flora by Flora Nikrooz Stella Satin Venise Trim Robe

What you need to know: This trim-style robe is reasonably priced and has a sophisticated look, making it an excellent addition to any wardrobe.

What you’ll love: Its collarless design, long cut and attached outer tie give it a stylish look and versatile functionality, as it can be worn as a bathrobe as well. It has a subtle shine quality and can be worn with a matching nightgown as a fashionable outfit choice.

What you should consider: Some customers report that it’s too long or that sizing runs too large.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top satin robe for the money

Lilac and London Women’s Satin Wrap Robe

What you need to know: It’s remarkably high-quality for an inexpensive robe, but it delivers on all fronts, especially comfort.

What you’ll love: It comes in a black or vibrant scarlet red color and has banding along the neck, giving it a classy look. The sleeves are long, making them ideal for wearing in warm or cool environments, and they feature a stylish lace detail.

What you should consider: The lace detail on the sleeves may be a turn-off for people who prefer satin robes without any lace.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Lu’s Chic Men’s Satin Kimono Robe

What you need to know: This robe is an excellent, budget-friendly option for men who want a comfortable piece of loungewear.

What you’ll love: It has a classic knee-length design with a V-neck and a self-tie belt, making it easy to secure in place. It also features two front pockets for storing small items and comes in four colors and five sizes.

What you should consider: The belt is a bit flimsy, and some customers reported that it was difficult to keep the bottom portion closed while sitting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

