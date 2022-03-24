Which meat grinder is best?

If you’re the type of person who actually wants to know how the sausage is made and how to make it yourself, your first purchase should be a meat grinder. The best meat grinder breaks down even the toughest cuts, mixing it to the perfect consistency for whatever you’re creating — sausage, hot dogs and more.

Built for tough jobs and regular use, LEM Products Stainless Steel Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder is a good investment when you’re serious about sausage.

What to know before you buy a meat grinder

Plate material

Meat grinders use plates to determine the consistency and fineness of the grind. These plates are generally available in two materials.

Carbon steel: These are durable but still light, long-lasting and easy to use. However, if you don’t take care of them, they can rust.

These are durable but still light, long-lasting and easy to use. However, if you don’t take care of them, they can rust. Stainless steel: Stainless steel is the material of choice for professional cooks in industrial kitchens. These are heavy and built to last. Although stainless steel is generally dishwasher-safe, some manufacturers recommend washing by hand. These grinders can also be very heavy.

Manual vs. electric

Old-fashioned manual meat grinders that clip onto the edge of a table and function with a hand crank get the job done just as well as their electric counterparts. The main issue with a manual grinder is that people with pain in their hands or other conditions that make it difficult to crank might find these hard to operate. Even if your hands feel good, if you routinely turn out pounds of ground meat every week, manual grinders can be challenging.

Electric meat grinders make short work of pounds and pounds of food. They’re more expensive than their manual counterparts, and some cooks prefer the hands-on approach imparted by a manual grinder.

Power

Meat grinders are measured in horsepower, and you generally need at least .5 HP to get the occasional grinding task done. If you use your meat grinder on a regular basis for tough cuts of meat, consider a grinder with .75 HP or more.

What to look for in a quality meat grinder

Extra plates

The plate size of a meat grinder is used to determine both the size of the food going into the grinder and the texture of it coming out. If your grinder comes with a plate, chances are the size is a 5 or 8. These work well for domestic beef, pork and poultry.

Some meat grinders come with additional plates so you can explore the world of game and organ meats. The larger the plate size, the better suited it is to these types of meats.

Accessories

Look for included accessories that make it possible to grind things like nuts and vegetables. Sausage makers should also look for specific attachments for this practice, including a tube to hold the casing as it’s filled.

Anti-clog features

While some clogs are inevitable, quality meat grinders should have an anti-clog feature. This prevents meat from getting stuck and holding up the operation.

How much you can expect to spend on a meat grinder

Expect to spend more on a heavy-duty meat grinder that gets frequent use, but in general, you’ll spend $50-$500.

Meat grinder FAQ

How do you get the best grinding results?

A. There are a few ways to get the most out of your meat grinder.

Make sure the blades are sharp.

Use cold (or even frozen) meat.

Cut the meat into 1- to 2-inch chunks before grinding.

Chill the blade before grinding.

Grind in small batches.

Clear the blade of gristle, fat and skin between batches (unplug the grinder when you do this).

Grind meat twice — the first time is to break it down, and the second is to grind it finer and incorporate seasonings.

Don’t grind bones unless you have a specific attachment.

How do you care for a meat grinder?

A. Although some manufacturers say a meat grinder can be washed in the dishwasher, it’s generally better to clean it by hand after each use.

Start by running two pieces of bread through your grinder to absorb any grease or oil.

Take the grinder apart and soak each component in hot, soapy water.

Scrub each part with more soap, and rinse carefully.

Wipe down the outside of the grinder.

Make sure the parts are completely dry, then reassemble your grinder.

What’s the best meat grinder to buy?

Top meat grinder

LEM Products Stainless Steel Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder

What you need to know: This sturdy grinder can handle even the biggest jobs and toughest cuts.

What you’ll love: It has .75 HP for solid power when you need it. It has a 360-pounds-per-hour processing rate — more than enough when cooking for a crowd. It’s made of durable stainless steel and comes with a meat stomper, steel knife, stuffing plate, fine plate (3/16-inch), coarse plate (3/8-inch), three tubes (5/8-inch, 1-inch, 1 3/8-inch), meat pan and plate extractor.

What you should consider: It’s big (47 pounds) and it takes up a lot of counter space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top meat grinder for the money

Homeasy Meat Grinder

What you need to know: This compact countertop model is a meat grinder and more.

What you’ll love: It holds 8 cups of food and grinds with a 350-watt motor. It also functions as a chopper and food processor. The stainless steel bowl is easy to clean, and it doesn’t take up much space. It comes with four different blades.

What you should consider: It can’t handle tough meats and has limited utility for fine grinding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Electric Meat Grinder

What you need to know: This grinder comes from a trusted brand and offers more power and performance than other options.

What you’ll love: It grinds 3 pounds of meat per hour with its 300-watt motor. It includes a sausage-making kit for everything from breakfast links to bratwurst. The reversible motor keeps food from getting stuck.

What you should consider: Some users reported clogging, even with the reversible blade feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.