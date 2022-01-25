Which hair dryer brush is best?

If you find yourself rushing out the door in the mornings or are simply tired of using multiple tools to style your hair every day, it may be worthwhile to consider a hair dryer brush. These versatile items take the place of several other styling tools, allowing you to brush and dry your mane in a single step.

Hair dryer brushes come in both flat and round types, and with a variety of features. One model that stands out for any hair type is Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush. It boasts ionic technology to reduce frizz, and a combination of nylon and tufted bristles that are gentle on thin hair yet capable of detangling thick locks.

What to know before you buy a hair dryer brush

Your hair

When purchasing a hair dryer brush, the first considerations should be your hair length and type. Those with short hair should opt for a model with a thin barrel, while those with long tresses are better off with a brush that has a thick barrel. When it comes to type, those with thick hair should choose a model that reaches high temperatures and has tough bristles. Conversely, those with thin or damaged hair are best served by a model that’s more gentle on their hair.

Brush shape

Hair dryer brushes come in both round and flat models. Most people find that round brushes are more versatile and better for creating a range of styles. This is because they can be used for both creating curls and brushing them out. Flat paddle brushes can help with straightening but can’t be used to create curls or waves.

Barrel material

The barrel material can make a big difference in how well a hair dryer brush smooths out hair and reduces frizz. Ceramic and tourmaline barrels are best for this, but they generally cost more than brushes with chrome or plastic barrels.

What to look for in a quality hair dryer brush

Adjustable temperature

Nearly all hair dryer brushes have at least two heat settings: high and low. If you want more control than that, look for a model that features three heat settings or one with a knob that allows for precise adjustments.

Automatic rotation

If you plan on using your hair dryer brush often to create loose curls, wavy hairstyles or extra volume, it’s worth it to choose a model that features automatic rotation. This not only makes the job easier but also quicker. Ideally, these should be able to rotate in both directions.

Ion generator

Some hair dryer brushes are equipped with ion generators. These release negative ions that help to scatter water droplets to speed up drying time and prevent them from soaking into the hair and causing frizziness.

Charcoal-infused bristles

You can find some hair dryer brushes that feature charcoal-infused bristles. These can help strip leftover styling product buildup and excess oils from the hair strands, as well as freshen it up a bit. This can be especially useful for those prone to oily hair.

Swivel cord

Hair dryer brushes should be easy to maneuver around your head without having to worry about a messy cord getting tangled up. To that end, some manufacturers equip their models with long swivel cords.

Safety features

Anytime you’re using a hot or motorized tool on your hair, safety features should be a consideration. For hair dryer brushes, this means an automatic shut-off if they overheat as well as heat-resistant bristles. Those with automatic rotation should also feature a sensor that can detect if your hair gets tangled in the brush or a curl-release button.

How much can you expect to spend on a hair dryer brush

Most hair dryer brushes cost $30-$100, though there are some highly advanced models that can cost as much as $200.

Hair dryer brush FAQ

Can I damage my hair with a hair dryer brush?

A. There’s less chance of damaging your hair with a hair dryer brush than curling irons or flat irons since they produce less direct heat. That said, if you’re still worried about it, you can use a protective serum or blow dry spray to safeguard your hair against heat damage.

Are hair dryer brushes good for creating curls?

A. Hair dryer brushes can be used to create loose, wavy curls but aren’t very effective for creating tight curls. If you’re looking for well-defined curls, opt for a curling iron instead.

What’s the best hair dryer brush to buy?

Top hair dryer brush

Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

What you need to know: The Drybar Double Shot offers a fast blowout with ionic technology to reduce frizz so you can get out the door quickly and still look your best.

What you’ll love: It features a combination of nylon and tufted bristles to offer the perfect balance of control and detangling. This also makes it a good choice for all hair types.

What you should consider: Some may find the thick barrel and handle make it awkward to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Top hair dryer brush for the money

ConAir InfinitiPro Spin Air Rotating Styler

What you need to know: With automatic rotation and tangle-free boar’s hair bristles, this brush makes styling damp hair a breeze.

What you’ll love: It adds volume and shine as it dries, while also reducing frizz thanks to its tourmaline ceramic barrel. It spins in both directions too, which makes it easy to release curls if they get tangled.

What you should consider: It takes longer to dry than many other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Volumizer and Dryer

What you need to know: If you’re looking for salon-quality results in a short time, the 24K One Step Volumizer and Dryer is the way to go.

What you’ll love: It boasts charcoal-infused bristles to remove impurities and excess oils from your hair as you brush it. It also features a 24K gold-plated barrel with ionic technology to combat frizz.

What you should consider: It gets very hot, so be careful not to burn your fingers or neck on the barrel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

