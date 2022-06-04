Win over even the fussiest father with these gift ideas

We all know fathers who don’t like to have a fuss made over them, but you can’t let Father’s Day pass without letting your dad know how much he means to you. Unfortunately, finding a special gift every year can seem like mission impossible. You should consider your father’s personality and hobbies to find the perfect present to celebrate his place in your life.

Stuck on what to get your father this year? Check out some of the best Father’s Day gift ideas for your dad, no matter whether he lives for sports, loves to grill or can’t resist trying out the latest gadgets.

How to choose a Father’s Day gift

It would be easier if you could just ask your dad what he wants for Father’s Day, but you know what he’s probably going to say: he doesn’t need anything.

If your father is practical, you’ll want to choose something that makes his life easier, like a top-notch beard trimmer that can streamline his grooming routine or a comfy pair of slippers he can wear to take out the trash. Of course, you’ll have an easier time shopping for dear old dad if he has a hobby. Your fisherman dad will probably love a new rod, while a technology-loving father will appreciate a new electronic gadget for Father’s Day. Tailor the gift to his interests, and you’re sure to hit a home run.

If your dad is adamant about not wanting the usual gifts, consider a more sentimental option. A framed photo collage with family pictures or a photo album with your favorite snapshots of dad is sure to tug at his heartstrings. And if your father is really opposed to material gifts, spending time together may be the best present. Cook a meal together, take a trip to the beach, go bowling or watch your favorite movie to show Dad how much you really care.

The best Father’s Day gifts

Gifts for practical dads

Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer

This easy-to-use trimmer has a digital touch screen that lets your father choose the right settings for his facial hair. The rechargeable lithium battery provides up to 50 minutes of cordless run time, making it ideal for travel. It’s rinsable under running water for quick cleaning, too.

Handwritten Message Money Clip

Help your father keep his money and credit cards organized — and carry a piece of you with him — with this handmade sterling silver money clip. Customize it with an image of your handwriting to send Dad a personal message that lets him know how you feel.

ThinkFit Insulated Lunch Boxes

If your father usually brings lunch to work, this insulated lunch box with BPA-free plastic containers makes an excellent gift. It includes reusable ice packs to keep food cold, as well as a multicompartment pill box. Its double-stitched shoulder strap can support a significant amount of weight, too.

Chemical Guys Car Wash Bucket

For a father who takes pride in his car, this 11-piece kit provides everything needed to wash his ride. It includes specialty soap solutions for removing dirt and grime, as well as a durable bucket, soft wash mitt and drying towels.

Gifts for sports-loving and fitness-minded dads

Fitbit Charge 5

If your father is trying to be more active, this fitness tracker can help monitor his steps, distance covered, workout stats and more. It offers more advanced metrics, too, including heart health and stress management data. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters, so it’s excellent for swimming.

MLB Game Used Baseball Bat Bottle Opener

If your father is a baseball fan, this bottle opener made from a game-used MLB bat is sure to be a hit. You can choose from bats used by all 30 MLB teams, and each opener includes a hologram number that reveals which game the bat was used in.

Bushnell Pro XE Golf Laser Rangefinder

This laser range finder can help your father calculate distances when he’s out on the green. It’s waterproof for rainy weather and easily attaches to a golf cart. It also offers a range of 5-1300 yards and is accurate within 10 yards.

Theragun Pro

Whether you’re dealing with chronic pain or just sore after a tough workout, this massage gun makes it easy to soothe stiff muscles. It comes with six attachments and offers four arm positions to customize the massage. It also has a comfortable ergonomic handle and doesn’t make much noise.

Gifts for DIY dads

Bucket Boss The Bucketeer BTO

This tool organizer can help your father keep all his tools within reach when working on DIY projects. It conveniently fits inside any five-gallon bucket for carrying around the house and has three interior loops for hammers, drills and other tools.

WORX Pegasus Multifunction Work Table and Sawhorse

This convenient work table can support up to 300 pounds and 1000 pounds as a sawhorse, but it weighs just 25 pounds. It folds for easy storage and comes with two quick clamps. It also has a storage shelf at the bottom for other DIY project supplies.

Gifts for outdoor adventurer dads

Eureka Copper Canyon LX Tent: Three-Season Six-Person

This large, well-ventilated tent makes an ideal gift for a father who enjoys camping. It has a full mesh roof to allow for effective air circulation and a removable divider curtain to create two rooms. It offers multiple interior pockets for organization, too.

St. Croix Triumph Spinning Rod

If your father’s in the market for a new fishing rod, this spinning model offers excellent sensitivity and strength. It also has a cork handle for a more comfortable grip and a double-layered Flex-Coat cure for improved durability.

Gifts for dads who like entertaining

BaveL 20-ounce Can-Shaped Beer Glasses

The glasses in this four-piece set are shaped like beer cans to help maintain the carbonation of your dad’s favorite cold beverage. They’re made of durable borosilicate glass that doesn’t warp or crack easily and is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The glasses also work well for soda and cocktails.

Rabbit Whiskey and Beverage Jumbo Chilling Stones Set

Save your father from watered-down whiskey with this whiskey stones set. It includes two large stones made of stainless steel to keep the liquor cold without diluting it. They’re dishwasher safe, too.

Aervana Original Electric Wine Aerator and Pourer

If your dad enjoys a glass of wine with dinner, this electric aerator can help enhance the flavors and aromas of his favorite bottle. It instantly aerates the wine and provides the same results as decanting it for an hour. It also runs on easy-to-replace AAA batteries.

Gifts for dads who like grilling

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Meat Thermometer with Dual Meat Probe

This hands-free wireless thermometer allows for perfectly grilled meats at every barbecue. It has a large, easy-to-read LCD display with a backlit feature for low lighting and a built-in kitchen timer to let you know when to check your food. It can withstand temperatures up to 716 degrees, too.

Kabob Grilling Baskets

Ditch the skewers without losing any of the components of your kabobs with these convenient grilling baskets. They’re made of hardwood and stainless steel and allow for easy flipping on the grill. You can clean them easily with soap and water, too.

Big Horn Outdoors Wood Pellet Pizza Oven

Dad can add pizza to his barbecue menu with this classically designed pizza oven. It can heat up to 860 degrees in just 18 minutes and only takes 90 seconds to cook each pizza. It also weighs just 25 pounds, making it easy to store.

Gifts for gadget-loving dads

Holy Stone FPV RC Drone

This drone can help your father capture high-quality, distortion-free images, including photos and videos. It has a wide-angle lens and a headless mode to allow for greater control even when the drone is out of sight. The batteries provide up to 20 minutes of flying time, too.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Make sure your father never has to sip cold coffee or tea again with this smart mug. It keeps the beverage inside heated to a specific temperature that you can control via a smartphone app. It also has an auto-sleep mode that turns the mug off when not in use and automatically turns it on when hot liquid is added.

Tile Pro

With this handy tracking tag, your dad will never lose his keys, wallet or bag again. It has a connected app that lets you ring the tag within a 400-foot range, so you can locate it easily. If you’re out of the Bluetooth range, the app can show you the tag’s most recent location to help you track it down.

