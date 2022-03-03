Which black-and-white rug is best?

There are dozens of reasons for adding a rug to your home. You could be trying to make a statement of personality or wanting to add a touch of softness and warmth to an otherwise cold and hard floor. Maybe you want to tie your room together or just like the way it looks.

If you have your heart set on a black-and-white rug, then consider the Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan Area Rug. This rug comes in many sizes and has a charming design that fits many aesthetics.

What to know before you buy a black-and-white rug

Pile

The pile of a rug refers to the height of the fibers. The pile of a rug can be anywhere between less than a quarter-inch to an inch or more. Typically, the lower the pile the more durable a rug is to most activity while the higher a pile the softer it will feel. Certain materials used in rug making can go against this standard, however.

Edging

The edging of a rug is what keeps the materials from fraying over time and coming undone. There are three main types:

Binding: Binding edges are typically seen on low pile rugs. It physically stands out from the main portion of the material and can come in various lengths. This aspect can be hidden or highlighted depending on the design.

Serging: Serging borders typically blend in with the material. They're the result of yarn or other stitching material being tightly wound around the edge of the pile and the backing.

Fringed: Fringed borders are made by extending the main material used outward from the edge to then be bound together. The style of binding varies widely.

Backing

The backing is what the main material of the rug is bound to during the weave. It can be made of many materials, like rubber and latex or jute. Some backings are better suited to gripping slicker surfaces than others, especially rubber.

What to look for in a quality black-and-white rug

Material

Rugs can be made from synthetic or natural materials.

Synthetic: Synthetic rugs are typically made from materials like nylon and acrylics. They are more affordable than natural fibers and are more resistant to color changes over time and through issues like staining.

Natural: Natural rugs are typically made of wool or cotton. They are more expensive but can feel better on the skin. They can also be highly susceptible to color changes over time.

How much you can expect to spend on a black-and-white rug

Rugs have many complicating factors that affect their range of prices. They can be as cheap as $20 or cost $1,000 or more. Most average rugs of average sizes and average construction are usually found in the $50-$500 range.

Black-and-white rug FAQ

How do I find out what size rug would fit my home?

A. Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy answer to this question. Rugs are used for far too many reasons, all of which have different sizing rules that need to be followed to ensure the most attractive look. It gets even more complicated when you start throwing in rugs that don’t have basic shapes with simple edges. Knowing this, there’s no better way to puzzle out what size rug you need than to visualize it.

There are two common ways to do this. The first is to use graph paper and draw a scale model of your room. Then keep drawing and redrawing a rug until you find a size that works. The other method is to grab some painter’s tape and use it to “draw” a rug’s borders onto your floor. Adjust the tape until it looks right, measure the distances with a tape measure and purchase accordingly.

How do I clean a rug?

A. That depends on the material of your rug. Some rugs can be tossed in your washing machine without a second thought, others need to be spot cleaned with an appropriate cleaning product. Some rugs need a carpet cleaner to get truly clean after an accident.

What’s the best black-and-white rug to buy?

Top black-and-white rug

Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan Area Rug

What you need to know: This Moroccan-inspired black-and-white rug looks beautiful, is made from quality materials and is surprisingly affordable.

What you’ll love: This black-and-white rug is available in dozens of sizes and shapes to fit your needs. The medium-pile fibers of this rug are strong enough to last for years of heavy usage. The edges are specially woven to prevent fraying over time.

What you should consider: The only aspect of this rug that has low durability is the coloring; years of use will see the colors eventually fade.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black-and-white rug for the money

SEEKSEE Cotton Buffalo Plaid Rug

What you need to know: This low-cost, black-and-white rug area rug makes for a charming addition to any room of your home.

What you’ll love: This black-and-white rug is available in eight sizes from as small as 2 feet by 3 feet to as large as 8 feet by 10 feet. The rug is made of soft cotton and can be easily machine washed.

What you should consider: The rug’s design choice to have one end be a black stripe and the other end be a white stripe can make this rug look off-balance to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Area Rug

What you need to know: This sleek and ultramodern black-and-white rug is a great choice for a home with a modern aesthetic.

What you’ll love: This black-and-white rug is available in nearly 10 size options from as small as 2 feet by 3 feet to as large as 10 feet by 14 feet. This rug cannot be machine washed, but it is stain-resistant and easy to clean.

What you should consider: The geometric design pattern can easily overpower a room if the aesthetics don’t match. This rug cannot be machine washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

