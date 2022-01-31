What are the top 10 Valentine’s Day presents for her?

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re shopping for your wife, girlfriend, fiancée or mom, your search for something special is probably already well underway. Even if you already got her something for the holidays, there are several other gifts you can find that they’re sure to love.

If you want gifts that have that extra “wow” factor you’re looking for, take a look at this year’s trending products. And don’t forget to consider a few timeless gifts, like perfume and candy.

What you need to know about shopping for her this Valentine’s Day

Trending Valentine’s Day gifts

A few products spiked in popularity over the last couple of months, many of which became top-selling holiday gifts. Even though the holidays are over, many of these gifts are still trending. If anything, they’ve become even more popular as Valentine’s Day approaches, especially because some of them are finally back in stock.

Kitchen items like air fryers, espresso machines and smart sous vide devices are perfect choices for kitchen enthusiasts.

Viral hair and beauty products, including Tatcha Water Cream and hot airbrushes, continue to garner attention for their impressive results.

Some of the bestselling and most fashion-forward outerwear for her this season includes shackets and chic coats with belts.

Many people have started embracing yellow gold for 2022, particularly chain necklaces, pendants and low-profile huggie earrings with dangles.

Smartwatches remain one of the most-wanted electronic gifts. This year, there are plenty of new releases worth considering from Fitbit, Apple, Samsung and Garmin.

Timeless Valentine’s Day gifts

If you’re not ready to commit to a trending Valentine’s Day gift, you can always go the traditional route with timeless gifts. Chocolate, perfume, watches and footwear are tried-and-true options.

You can also buy your loved one their favorite skincare or beauty item, whether it’s mascara, moisturizer or cleanser. They’re likely to use it on a regular basis and will appreciate it even more than other gifts. Several premium beauty and skincare brands often have free gift promotions around Valentine’s Day, so you might end up with even more gifts without breaking your budget.

Experiential gifts

Instead of traditional or trending Valentine’s Day presents, many people try experiential gifts. You can try gifting them a couples’ cooking class or book a historical tour in the city. Maybe you’ll even muster up the courage to take them out for skydiving lessons. While these might not be tangible gifts, they will create memories.

Remember gift receipts

Even if you have good intentions and savvy shopping skills, sometimes your recipient may need to return or exchange their gift.

It’s always a good idea to request a gift receipt with your purchase, so make sure to ask the cashier for one before they close out the transaction. If you’re buying the gift online, many retailers let you include a gift receipt or allow you to hide the prices on the packing slip.

Top 10 Valentine’s Day gifts for her

Amazon Kindle Oasis

Kindle Oasis takes relaxing reading to the next level with an adjustable warm light and ergonomic design. The device is IPX8 waterproof, so it’s perfect for bathtub reading.

Sold by Amazon

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum

A cult favorite, this Carolina Herrera perfume has a romantic scent profile featuring jasmine, velvet almond and cocoa. Warm and inviting with a unique personality, it’s a popular choice as a signature fragrance.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Luxe with Chain-Link Band

The brand-new Fitbit is now available with a luxurious gold-tone chain-link band. It comes with a six-month free trial of Fitbit Premium and a classic pink silicone band.

Sold by Amazon

Kendra Scott Elle Drop Earrings

These Kendra Scott earrings feature elegant gold accents and bold colors, including turquoise, black and iridescent green. This popular style pairs well with other Kendra Scott pieces and most gold-tone jewelry.

Sold by Macy’s

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Not only does the Dyson Supersonic deliver a salon-quality blowout, but it also has Intelligent Heat Controls that regulate heat and minimize damage. The dryer is well-received for its ergonomic design, which features a short barrel.

Sold by Ulta

MAC Hypnotizing Kiss of Magic Lip Set

The Kiss of Magic Lip Set includes three best-selling Mac lipsticks, including Ruby Woo, Devoted to Chili and Bated Breath. The trio is neatly packaged in a colorful box featuring a red geometric design.

Sold by Macy’s

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL

Made by a trusted kitchen brand, the Air Fryer Max XL comes with seven preset programs. The appliance is user-friendly and comes with a chef-inspired recipe book, so you can start baking healthy treats and meals in no time.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Michael Kors Signature Willa XS Convertible Pleated Grab Tote

This unique crossbody tote is small, yet it has a spacious main compartment with plenty of room for essentials. It’s available in classic colors, such as white and black. It also comes in hot pink and crimson red, making them perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Sold by Macy’s

Lancôme Eyes that Dramatize Lash Set

If you want a top-to-bottom Lancôme mascara set, this one features three of the best products. They’re perfect for anyone who prefers long-wearing eye makeup. The trio comes in a gift-ready red box.

Sold by Ulta

Calvin Klein Women’s Single-Breasted Belted Coat

The sophisticated Calvin Klein belted style has a chic, structured look with clean lines and low-profile stitching. It has a soft satin lining and an interior pocket large enough to hold most smartphones and small wallets.

Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.