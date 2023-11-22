HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Good Morning New Orleans’ LBJ, Amy Russo and the crew are at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond!

Come along with us for a field trip to the 14th century in this special report. Then head over in person for the sights, sounds, flavors and feel of festival fun.

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival has been around since 2000. Every year there is an array of activities and revelry, from knighting ceremonies with Queen Elizabeth I, historic demonstrations of weaving, blacksmithing, festival food of all kinds, games that include axe-throwing, to music entertainment. This year, there is also camel rides, a show all about fire and other additions.

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival takes place every weekend until Dec. 11.

