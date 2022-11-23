HAMMOND, La (WGNO) —WGNO’s LBJ, Tamica Lee and the crew are at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond, LA!

The festival has been going strong since 2000. Every year there is an array of activities and revelry, from knighting ceremonies with Queen Elizabeth I, historic demonstrations of weaving, blacksmithing, festival food of all kinds, games that include axe-throwing, to music entertainment. This year, there is also camel rides, a show all about fire and other additions.

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival takes place every weekend until December 11th!