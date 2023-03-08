NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The numbers made her angry and sad. GladeWaves owner Janie Glade was shocked by New Orleans’ food crisis.

“How could New Orleans, a city that is built on food, have a food insecurity issue?” she asked.

It was that combined with her love of helping people that launched Glade’s mission to open a food pantry that has continued to flourish into an effort worth nominating as a Remarkable Women finalist.

GladeWaves launched senior outreach programs, Thanksgiving dinner giveaways at schools, and helped with food and water supply after Hurricane Ida.

The non-profit also placed “Big Red Boxes” around Greater New Orleans used as free pantries.

“People take, people give, the church collects, the church puts in,” Glade said.

Big Red Box Locations

The Church of Annunciation

St. Rita Catholic Church

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church

NOPD Second District

NOPD Sixth District

New Home Ministries

Kids of Excellence

Trinity Community Center

Our Lady of Prompt Succor

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

As of Feb. 2023, there were multiple locations on the waiting list to get their Big Red Box. Glade said her goal is to expand across all 13 parishes in Greater New Orleans.

