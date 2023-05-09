BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The WGNO 2023 Remarkable Women winner was given state recognition on the senate floor Tuesday afternoon.

Miki Jones was named Remarkable Woman in April. Her state senator, Sharon Hewitt (R) proposed a resolution to honor and congratulate Jones for her selfless work.

In 2022, Jones’ husband, Frank, nominated her for the award, citing the couple’s work as “Glitter n Gold.” The band was formed in the 1990s to perform at schools and hospitals to promote a drug-free environment and keep New Orleans children away from a life of crime.

Their performances stopped due to COVID-19. However, Jones continued the effort to end violence in the Crescent City.

“We’ve been doing this so long,” Jones said. “the whole point is to spread the word. We’re trying to get the music out. Any kind of song, any music is good if it has a good message.”

