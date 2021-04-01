Bonny Barry selected as winner of New Orleans Remarkable Women Contest

NEW ORLEANS — Over the last month, we’ve met four truly remarkable women who are working hard to make a difference in their communities. They are all amazing in their own way.

We want to thank each of you who nominated ladies you love for our contest. Out of many, there can only be one winner. Before we announce the winner, let’s take a look at our four finalists.

Linda Couch

There was a time when Linda was happily married with 2 young children. But opioid drug abuse took over her life.

It all started with back problems. Linda was diagnosed with Degenerative Disc Disease which led to surgery, and then, prescription opioids.

After battling with addiction for 6 years, Linda is now using her journey to recovery, to help others do the same.

Linda overcame additiction, and is now a trained interventionist, working at Longbranch Recovery Center.

Julie Marsh

Inside Hotel Hope, you’ll find a remarkable woman, doing the Lord’s work. Sister Julie says her true calling is giving homeless women and children a safe place to call home.

No matter who you are, where you’re coming from, or what your life situation is, that’s how you will be greeted when you walk onto the property. Open arms and smiling faces.

Giving homeless women and children a safe place to call home is what Sister Julie says is her true calling. She’s worked there for several years and during that time, she’s helped hundreds of families get back on their feet.

Bonny Barry

Bonny Barry spends her days on Carousel Farms providing “horse therapy.”

Horse therapy is a unique form of counseling that provides healing to those suffering from anxiety, abuse, and depression.

From personal experience, Bonny knows just how much a horse can help you through hard times.

For the last 25 years, Equine Reflections has been offering therapy sessions with horses.

Sessions are 100% grounded, meaning, you do not ride the horse. Instead, you walk with the horse or simply talk.

Heather Benoit

Heather Benoit started “Beyond The Bell,” an after-school program for children from low-income families.

Thanks to this program, the students who didn’t have food, or access to technology, or a place to go after school, now have these things.

After the devastating loss of her baby girl to Turner Syndrome, at just 27 weeks, Benoit used her pain to look for a greater purpose.

Heather started the nonprofit, “Mom’s of Hope of the Bayou Region,” in 2018. Over the last two years, the group has grown to more than 200 women supporting each other.

There can only be one winner of our contest. And this year, that’s Bonny Barry.

Bonny is a survivor, entrepreneur, motivator, and now, our local Remarkable Women Contest winner for 2021.

As our winner, WGNO will be donating $1,000 to the charity of Bonnys choice.

