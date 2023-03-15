NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pharissa Robinson is a first-generation college graduate who opened the first women’s clinic in New Orleans East after Hurricane Katrina.

She was also the first person that came to mind when her daughter chose to nominate her as a Remarkable Woman.

Robinson said family is important and she carries that through everything she does.

“It’s, for me, gratifying to make my life’s work about giving back to the community because even when I wasn’t working in the community, I always found one foot in that place,” Robinson said. “Use your gifts to make the world a better place and that’s the space I chose to give back my gifts.”

Those gifts led her to her Vice President role at DePaul Community Health Center helping underserved, low-income New Orleanians.

“Pharissa is just a wonderful spirit and personality,” DePaul President and CEO Michael Griffin said. “The positive nature that she approaches everything is just wonderful.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories