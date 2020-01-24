Ed-itorial Podcast: Zion stuns crowds in his Thursday night debut

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed talks Pelicans basketball. They may have lost the game, but with Zion Williamson on the court, things could be looking up.

The rookie scored 17 points in just three minutes during the fourth quarter. Head Coach Alvin Gentry did not allow Williamson, who is fresh off an injury, to play the entire game. Even so, it’s clear Zion means business.

