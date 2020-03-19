Ed-itorial Podcast: Tulane Green Wave started off strong, but COVID-19 halted that

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed dives further into the effects coronavirus is having on sporting events around the world. Ed says when the pandemic is over, remember to shop local. The tourism industry is suffering right now, and it will be our responsibility to help keep them afloat through these hard times.

Now let’s talk sports. Tulane Green Wave was off to a fantastic season, before it was cancelled. What next for the Wave?

