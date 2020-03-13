Ed-itorial Podcast: Threat of COVID-19 leads to cancellation of most upcoming major sporting events

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed wasn’t too sure what to talk about, as so many events are cancelled due to the threat of coronavirus. The Masters, March Madness, College World Series, NBA, MLB, NHl, the list really does go on, and on.

Ed says he understands that these decisions couldn’t have come easily, and it is unfortunate that it has to be done, but were all of the decisions, the right ones?

