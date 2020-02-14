Ed-itorial Podcast: The WGNO Sports Department is growing!

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

The WGNO Sports Department is growing! In this episode, Ed proudly introduces one of our newest additions to the team, Jori Parys. Born and raised in Chicago, Jori is joining WGNO from KTAL in Shreveport.

Ed sat down with Jori to see how things were going so far.

