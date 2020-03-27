Ed-itorial Podcast: Sheltering in place

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed talks about how different things have become at the WGNO studio because of the spread of COVID-19.

On the sports side, Ed talks about the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, which has not cancelled events due to the coronavirus.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!