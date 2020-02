Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed discusses a few NFL hopefuls who will try their hardest to stand out at this weeks NFL Draft.

Ed also talks basketball, as the Pelicans come off of another loss.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!