Ed-itorial Podcast: New Orleans Saints given a stunning schedule for the 2020-2021 season

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed is joined by WGNO Sports Reporters Jori Pary (@jparys) and Richie Mills (@rmills0345) to discuss the Saints game schedule that was released on Thursday afternoon.

The Saints begin their season at home against Tom Brady and the Bucs, on September 13.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!