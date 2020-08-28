Ed-itorial Podcast: MS, AL, and TX all playing high school football, LA far behind

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed announces some big changes for the WGNO Sports department. First, sports will return to WGNO News each weekday, at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. More great news, WGNO Sportzone is expanding, and moving to Friday, at 10:30 p.m. , on our sister station NOLA 38.

Ed also discusses the lack of high school football in Louisiana. School in Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas have all begun to play, which has Louisiana football coaches and players very upset.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!

