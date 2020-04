Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed speaks to NFL hopeful, Justin Jefferson. The LSU wide receiver, out of Destrehan, will likely be drafted to the NFL in the top 20.

Stay tuned next week for NFL Draft specials, playing every day on WGNO.com and WGNO TV.

