Ed-itorial Podcast: LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed talks to his Friday Night Football co-host, JT Curtis – the topic? LSU football.

The LSU Tigers play the Oklahoma Sooners at the annual Peach Bowl, this Saturday in Atlanta.

Ed also sits down with former Rummel Raider, LSU Tiger, and Chicago Bear, Craig Steltz.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!