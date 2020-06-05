Ed-itorial Podcast: How professional athletes are addressing the BLM movement

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed addresses the how professional athletes are handling the protests and riots, after the killing of George Floyd.

Ed sat down with former sports reporter Jo Brown, to break down statement from Drew Brees, Joe Burrow, Gayle Benson, and more.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!