Ed-itorial Podcast: Chiefs or 49ers, who will be Super Bowl LIV Champions?

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed makes his Super Bowl pick. Ed believes the underdogs, the San Francisco 49ers will come out victorious.

But he admits, he would prefer the Kansas City Chiefs take the win. Who do you think will be crowned Super Bowl LIV Champions?

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!





