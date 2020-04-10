Ed-itorial Podcast: LHSAA cancels all spring sports

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed provides an update on the sports world, amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the LHSAA announced that all spring sports have been cancelled.

Ed speaks to WGNO Sports Reporter Jori Parys (@jparys) about what her hopes are for the future of high school sports, after the pandemic is over.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

