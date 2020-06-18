Ed-itorial Podcast: All of Louisiana is under Phase Two, so what’s next for the NCAA

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed breaks down the future of NCAA sports, under Phase Two. NCAA football teams that play Labor Day weekend, can start practicing August 7.

Ed also sat down with UNO Women’s Basketball Coach, Keeshawn Davenport, to discuss her recent accolades.

