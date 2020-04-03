Ed-itorial Podcast: A tribute to legendary prep coach, Wayne Reese, upon his passing

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

The last few weeks have been very tough, not just for New Orleans, or Louisiana, but for the world. In this episode, Ed gives a tribute to Coach Wayne Reese, who passed away after complications from the coronavirus.

Coach Reese is best known as the high school football coach of Carver high school legend Marshall Faulk, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

